Juvenile Arrested for Making Threats Against Brewster Middle School

Police in Okanogan County have arrested a juvenile for making threats against a school. On Friday, an employee at the Brewster School District contacted law enforcement about a student who allegedly said they were planning to "shoot up Brewster Middle School." The Brewster Police Department reports the student distributed a...
Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation

The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.

