Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14850.com
John Joly will be appointed as Ithaca’s next Chief of Police
After nearly two years as Acting Chief of the Ithaca Police Department, John Joly will be appointed as IPD’s next Chief of Police by Acting Mayor and Mayor-Elect Laura Lewis, 14850 Today has confirmed. Joly was one of three finalists presented at a series of community forums this fall.
Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
Broome Projects Fail to Receive Approved NYS Funds
Outgoing New York State Senator Fred Akshar is asking the state Comptroller to look into what happened to millions of dollars in state grants that were supposed to be coming to over a dozen local projects. The Binghamton Republican and Broome County Sheriff-Elect says the project were approved in previous...
Binghamton Physician Assistant Convicted for Groping Patient
A former Physician Assistant is facing up to a year in Broome County after being found guilty of forcibly touching a patient. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a jury in Binghamton City Court has found 68-year-old Alan M. Geller of Binghamton guilty of Forcible Touching. While working...
owegopennysaver.com
Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations
On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
NewsChannel 36
A Local Daycare Center Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- For the past three weeks, parents have been scrambling to find their kids care after Chemung Valley Early Learning Center announced it was closing its doors. Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Jessica Burdick has been worried for weeks about childcare for...
Owego ‘John Doe’ Sentenced in Spite of Identity Mystery
Federal prosecutors say they still don’t know the real identity of an Owego man who has been using the identity of a homeless United States Army veteran in order to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in assistance but he's heading to federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office for...
10th Annual Hair Warz
The start of December means that hair stylists around the area have been gearing up to craft some of the most elaborate, and impressive hairdo's you may ever see.
wxhc.com
NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
Century 21 Sbarra sold
A longtime, successful local real estate firm is merging with a larger multi-state agency with a promise to offer better value and more options to its customers.
Latin Night at the Cave December 3rd
A celebration of Hispanic music, food and culture is taking place in downtown Binghamton tomorrow night.
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Binghamton medical worker guilty of forcibly touching patient
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton Physician's Assistant was found guilty of forcible touching.
State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
NewsChannel 36
Sparkle Returns to Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people flooded Corning's Gaffer District for the 47th annual Sparkle event, Saturday evening. Market Street was decorated with holiday lighting, vendors, and carolers. Best friends Callie Murray, Julia Pierri, and Olivia Lilly have been coming to Sparkle for years. “We are having fun at...
wxhc.com
Cortland Resident Charged With DDS Fraud
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Service have arrested 34 year old Amy E. Santos of Cortland for DDS Fraud on November 30th. Through an investigation by both departments, it was determined Santos filled fraudulent paperwork in the month of September 2021 with the county Department of Social Services regarding her household composition.
whcuradio.com
Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Physician Assistant Guilty of Forcibly Touching Patient
A Binghamton man faces up to one year in Broome County Jail after being found guilty of forcible touching. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today that 68-year-old Alan M. Geller has been found of forcible touching. This stems from an incident on December 17, 2021, when Geller was working as a physician assistant and inappropriately groped the breasts of a 35-year-old patient during a physical exam.
Cortland woman arrested for DSS fraud
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services conducted an investigation that concluded with Amy Santos, 34 of Cortland, being arrested for DSS fraud.
Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
Comments / 0