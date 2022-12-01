ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

14850.com

John Joly will be appointed as Ithaca’s next Chief of Police

After nearly two years as Acting Chief of the Ithaca Police Department, John Joly will be appointed as IPD’s next Chief of Police by Acting Mayor and Mayor-Elect Laura Lewis, 14850 Today has confirmed. Joly was one of three finalists presented at a series of community forums this fall.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations

On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
NICHOLS, NY
NewsChannel 36

A Local Daycare Center Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- For the past three weeks, parents have been scrambling to find their kids care after Chemung Valley Early Learning Center announced it was closing its doors. Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Jessica Burdick has been worried for weeks about childcare for...
HORSEHEADS, NY
wxhc.com

NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Sparkle Returns to Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people flooded Corning's Gaffer District for the 47th annual Sparkle event, Saturday evening. Market Street was decorated with holiday lighting, vendors, and carolers. Best friends Callie Murray, Julia Pierri, and Olivia Lilly have been coming to Sparkle for years. “We are having fun at...
CORNING, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Resident Charged With DDS Fraud

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Service have arrested 34 year old Amy E. Santos of Cortland for DDS Fraud on November 30th. Through an investigation by both departments, it was determined Santos filled fraudulent paperwork in the month of September 2021 with the county Department of Social Services regarding her household composition.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Physician Assistant Guilty of Forcibly Touching Patient

A Binghamton man faces up to one year in Broome County Jail after being found guilty of forcible touching. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today that 68-year-old Alan M. Geller has been found of forcible touching. This stems from an incident on December 17, 2021, when Geller was working as a physician assistant and inappropriately groped the breasts of a 35-year-old patient during a physical exam.
BINGHAMTON, NY

