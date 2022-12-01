Read full article on original website
discoverourcoast.com
Ashes to artworks: Exhibit commemorates Great Astoria Fire
A century after the Great Astoria Fire decimated the city on Dec. 8, 1922, a look back reveals the region’s rebirth. One artist, using ash from an Oregon forest fire, is bringing the metaphor home. Now on view at Cambium Gallery in Astoria, “Rising from the Ash,” is a...
discoverourcoast.com
Scratchpad: Astoria remembers Great Fire of 1922: 'Let's Go'
In the early morning hours of Dec. 8, 1922, flames swept over Astoria’s streets, traveling through the wind by city block and spreading under the surface through wooden platforms and pilings. Some 30 to 40 acres were consumed by sunrise. An editorial in the following day’s Morning Astorian lamented...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: One lane of U.S. 30 open nights only between Clatskanie and Astoria, starting tonight Dec. 4th
U.S. 30 is open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night while crews continue removing hazardous rock. This work requires daylight, so the highway will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is no ETA for reopening during the day or reopening more than one lane. If you travel U.S. 30 at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, we recommend U.S. 26.
Remembering the ‘Great Coastal Gale of 2007’
December 3rd marks the 15th anniversary of the windstorm referred to as the “Great Coastal Gale of 2007”, which had a major impact on residents and visitors to Cannon Beach and the north Oregon coast. This windstorm was the last in a series of 3 powerful Pacific storms in as many days that affected Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in early December of 2007. The storm produced an extremely long-duration wind event with hurricane-force wind gusts of over 135 mph on parts of the Washington coast; with gusts of 129 mph recorded at Bay City (on the east shore of...
Crews clean up landslide on closed highway east of Astoria
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Crews are working to clear debris from a landslide that has closed part of a highway near Astoria in northwestern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it has removed a commercial truck that was caught in the rubble but that it still needs to be towed. The truck was the only vehicle damaged in the landslide, and no injuries were reported. ODOT estimated the landslide on Tuesday night dumped 10 truckloads worth of rock and mud on U.S. 30 about 20 miles east of Astoria, The Oregonian reported. The road is a major east-west thoroughfare that connects Astoria to Portland. The landslide has blocked more than 100 feet of roadway and was likely triggered by rain and strong winds, the agency said in a news release Thursday.
More industrial lands being annexed by Hillsboro
The flurry of industrial developments isn't slowing down any time soon, as companies are securing more land. With tax incentives, including a five-year property tax freeze for those that locate here, industrial developments seem to be flocking to Hillsboro. Data center companies operating in Hillsboro are already securing more land to expand their facilities, even as massive developments in North Hillsboro remain in the works. One of those taking advantage is QTS, a company that opened its first data center in Hillsboro in 2020. It is currently constructing its second datacenter in North Hillsboro. The site, located...
Women ‘persons of interest’ in Tillamook Forest homicide
Two women have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 52-year old man in the Tillamook State Forest.
Motorcyclist, 23, dies in crash with Kia in Bethany
Despite emergency measures, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Bethany Saturday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials reveal new details in deadly crash on Highway 26 near Banks
Additional details have emerged in the crash that left one person dead on Highway 26 in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REQUESTS PUBLIC HELP LOCATING VEHICLE FROM SUSPECTED HOMICIDE SCENE DEC. 2ND (PHOTO)
(FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 2, 2022, 3:30 pm) TCSO Detectives are asking the public for help in locating a vehicle that is associated with a suspected homicide scene at a campsite on the East Fork of the Trask River in the Tillamook State Forest. There was one deceased adult male found on scene.
iheart.com
Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Persons of Interest in Dec. 2nd Homicide in Tillamook State Forest
***For Immediate Release – December 3, 2022, 1:20 pm ***. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Persons of Interest associated with a homicide victim who was discovered December 2, 2022. A 52-year-old deceased male was located in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest. See...
