ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Lindsay Hubbard Explains Why She Slept in Austen Kroll’s Room After Kyle and Amanda’s Wedding: It Was ‘Very Innocent’

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EYz4_0jU45A9V00

Sharing her side! Summer House personality Lindsay Hubbard is opening up about why she slept in Austen Kroll’ s room the night of Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula ’s wedding.

Winter House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll's Ups and Downs

Read article

Carl [Radke] , he was [staying] in a different hotel,” Lindsay, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly of her now-fiancé on Wednesday, November 30. “I think because he had a lot of duties at this weddin g. He was officiating, he was a co-best man, you know, and he’s sober, right? So, I think he wanted to focus. He wanted his privacy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWi9s_0jU45A9V00
Lindsay Hubbard, Austen Kroll, Amanda Batula, and Kyle Cooke Kristina Bumphrey/PictureGroup/National Geographic/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (2)

The Bravolebrity explained that after Carl, 37, dropped a big group of them off at another hotel at the end of the wedding night, she and Austen, 35, ordered McDonald’s and chatted in his room with a bottle of wine.

“We just sit and chat about, you know, recapping the wedding . Like, you know, ‘How was it seeing Ciara [Miller] ?’ You know, just whatever. Like, we saw so many different people. And that was it,” the reality TV star recalled of the September 2021 evening, adding that she then suggested that they put on a movie.

“I pretty much passed out immediately and that’s really it. It was a very innocent pass out . For anyone who knows me, I sleep very hard, and I just sleep like a mummy or like you’re burying me or something,” Lindsay said.

Summer House’s Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Relationship Timeline

Read article

Austen, for his part, has claimed that the interaction was less platonic.

“All of a sudden, I woke up with her hand on my dick,” the “Pillows and Beer” podcaster alleged during an episode of Winter House that aired in November. When asked whether his longtime friend tried to have sex with him in the hotel room, he replied, “Yes. Facts.”

Lindsay wasn’t fazed by her costar’s allegations. “It feels like he’s been doing yoga because it just feels like such a stretch to me,” she told Us . “I don’t even think he believes his own story.”

The New York native added that she thought Austen needed a victory during their Winter House stay amid tension with his ex Ciara, 26, and then-new flame Olivia Flowers .

Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers' Relationship Timeline

Read article

“He wanted to bring Olivia [to Winter House ], he can't bring Olivia, because now Ciara’s mad at him again for not respecting her feelings and wanting to, like, parade Olivia in front of Ciara. And, so, he's trying to get back into good graces with her. But then I show up with Carl and we're, like, in our honeymoon phase, lovey-dovey, and he's like, ‘Aha, I just need a win.’ You know? And I feel like he just wanted to feel like he had some sort of win in all of this chaos,” she said.

The University of Florida alum, who has been engaged to Carl since August, said Austen’s story didn’t take a toll on her relationship .

“[Carl] knows I would've told him like, ‘Hey, you know, this happened’, but I never had to say that because it never happened. And I'm not gonna be embarrassed by something that just never happened,” she said, adding, “This whole dick touching situation is just, like, not even my style.”

Comments / 2

Related
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Has a Refreshing Take on Why She Doesn't Want Her Marriage to Michael Douglas to Be 'Relationship Goals'

Catherine Zeta-Jones loves being married to Michael Douglas, but she doesn’t want the pressure of their marriage to become a “relationship goals” hashtag. The 53-year-old actress is here to remind everyone that they have issues just like any other couple  — life is not always sunshine and roses.  “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect — ever, ever, ever, ever,” she explained in a new interview with InStyle. What works for their 22-year marriage, which includes daughter Carys, 19, and son Dylan, 22,...
People

Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

256K+
Followers
25K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy