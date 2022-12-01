Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 5, 2022
Sharon Virginia Shaw, 73, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Sharon was born on November 16, 1949 in Calloway County to the late Odell and Willa Dean Short Colson. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon and her husband, Paul, were members of Flint Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
westkentuckystar.com
Temporary tornado memorial placed on Mayfield court square
A temporary memorial was placed on the Mayfield court square on Friday, one week before the anniversary of last December's deadly tornado. The names of all 24 people who died in Mayfield that night are on the memorial. The effort was funded by the Mayfield Community Foundation. Director Steven Elder...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash leaves Nevada pair injured, facing charges
A crash in Graves County on Sunday sent two people to an out-of-state hospital. Authorities responded to the accident on US 45, just north of Water Valley. The occupants, 52-year-old Joel Alan White, and 32-year-old Alycia Adriana Sanchez, both of Nevada, said they were attempting to avoid a deer, causing them to overturn.
kentuckytoday.com
Blood River Association AMS at heart of recovery efforts in Marshall County
HARDIN, Ky. (KT) – Life changed for many in western Kentucky since tornadoes carved a destructive path through western Kentucky last December. Mark Sickling, the associational mission strategist for the 46 churches in the Blood River Association, has had a dual role since Dec. 11, 2021, the day after the tornadoes left in their wake unimaginable misery for thousands.
westkentuckystar.com
Car hits horse and buggy in Trigg County, 2 hurt
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. The Trigg County Sheriff's office said a car driven by Robbie Cain of Princeton struck a horse and buggy near the intersection of Kentucky 128. WKDZ reported that...
westkentuckystar.com
Woman in custody in Prestonsburg connected to June burglary in Paducah
A woman in custody in Prestonsburg on other charges has been linked to a June burglary in Paducah. The burglary reportedly took place in the Farley area on June 27th. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives determined that power tools, two dirtbikes, and several firearms were allegedly stolen. On Sunday, Prestonsburg Police...
3 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-55 near Cape Girardeau Saturday
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Sunday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
westkentuckystar.com
Cadiz farmer's market construction collapses again
A worker at the Cadiz farmer’s market construction site was injured Saturday when the frame of the structure collapsed. Emergency personnel said the man was working on the structure when it collapsed before 8 am. The man was taken to Trigg County Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
KFVS12
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
KFVS12
Fire rekindles at Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. Firefighters were again called to the 200 block of North Park Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The fire had rekindled. Crews could be seen dousing...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County to hold tornado anniversary observance Saturday
The Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group will host an anniversary observance of last year's deadly tornado this weekend. The ceremony and reception will take place Saturday at the Jonathan Creek Conference Center at 1 p.m. They invite all Marshall County tornado survivors, local and county elected officials, first responders,...
whopam.com
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
KFVS12
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in Calloway County. The crash happened Wednesday, November 30, before 8 p.m. on KY 121 at the intersection of Rob Mason Road. According to KSP, a Paducah man driving an...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
westkentuckystar.com
DUI, drug charges for Gilbertsville man
A traffic stop in Paducah ended with DUI and drug charges for a Gilbertsville man Saturday night. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Noble Road driven by 61-year-old Johnny W. Littlemeyer. During the stop the deputy allegedly discovered that Littlemeyer was in possession of...
kbsi23.com
Crash shuts down intersection in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A crash in McCracken County has shut down a road Friday. The crash happened at McKendree Church Road and Hwy. 286. The road is completely closed, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Tommy Hillyard was southbound when he lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road striking a tree before overturning. He was taken by...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield falls 14-13 in state title game
The Beechwood Tigers held off the Mayfield Cardinals 14-13 in a hard-fought defensive battle at windy Kroger Field in Lexington to lay claim to the Class 2A state title on Friday. Neither team scored until Beechwood drew first blood with a touchdown at the 8:21 mark in the second quarter....
