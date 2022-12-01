Read full article on original website
Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
Olean Man Charged with Assault Of Juvenile
An Olean man has been accused of assaulting a juvenile. The Olean Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrested 39-year-old Brandon Gould on Sunday after a complaint was received regarding alleged sex with a juvenile. Gould was charged with a felony Criminal Sexual Act and arraigned in Olean City Court. He...
Machete, Axe Wielding Man Arrested
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 61-year-old Jamestown man was arrested after brandishing a machete and an axe before allegedly intimidating people while swinging the weapons. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a northside address around 7 p.m. on Sunday for a reported person with a weapon call.
Jamestown man arrested, threw clock at victim, threatened with archery bow
A Jamestown man was arrested and is awaiting arraignment on one charge of menacing in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and outstanding bench warrants.
Jamestown Man Faces Felony Charges Following Alleged Dirt Bike Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Jamestown man faces felony charges following the alleged theft of a dirt bike in Chautauqua County. New York State Police investigators arrested Cortland Hepfner on Saturday following a month’s long investigation in the Town of Ripley. Troopers alleged that back...
Olean Man Charged with Two Felonies in Allegany Larceny
An Olean man was charged with multiple felonies in an Allegany larceny Friday. New York State Police located 41-year-old David J. Nickola in Ellicottville and charged him with two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument. Nickola was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
Police: Driver charged in NYE hit-and-run involved in fatal Chautauqua County crash
ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Arkwright, New York State Police announced Monday. Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Center Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83. As […]
Teen admits to stabbing classmate
A 16-year-old Buffalo girl pleads guilty to an assault charge in connection with a stabbing at a school. She stabbed another multiple times with a knife during a fight in September.
18-year-old paralyzed in crash asks for Christmas cards
The high school senior has been at ECMC recovering for more than four months, after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portville September 3. Kranock was on her friend’s porch.
71-Year-Old Killed In Weekend Chautauqua County Crash
ARKWRIGHT, NY (WNY News Now) – A 71-year-old woman was killed, with several others hurt, following a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Chautauqua County. New York State Police report that South Dayton resident Linda Kraemer was ejected from a Ford F-150 pickup truck during the collision on Saturday night.
16-year-old gets up to life in prison for murdering teen girl in double shooting
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo teen who was found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old girl inside her home in Buffalo might spend the rest of his life in prison. The suspect’s name was not released by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison. As part of a coordinated effort with a co-defendant, the juvenile offender unlawfully entered a home located in the 200 block of Koons Avenue in Buffalo on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. With an illegal “ghost gun,” the juvenile offender shot two teenagers inside a home when he was The post 16-year-old gets up to life in prison for murdering teen girl in double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen sentenced for Koons Avenue homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Buffalo was sentenced Friday for his role in a double shooting earlier this year. The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in October.
Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek
A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
Jamestown Man Gets Eight Years in Prison for Probation Violation
A Jamestown man was sentenced on Friday to eight years in state prison for violating the terms of his probation. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham received his sentence in Chautauqua County Court from Judge David Foley, who also gave him three years post-release supervision. According to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, Cunningham got a five-year probation sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to two Class C felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The probation violation was filed by the Chautauqua County Department of Probation after Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police on June 15th for a Class B felony charge of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm; those charges were the result of a drug raid at 47 Charles Street. Schmidt says Cunningham has been indicted on the June 15th charges and is scheduled to appear in Chautauqua County Court for an omnibus motion on January 9th.
Mayville Man with Suspended Driving Privileges Charged with Felony DWI
A Mayville man is facing a number of charges, including felony DWI, after a traffic stop on Nettle Hill Road in the Town of Chautauqua early Sunday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over the vehicle at about 2:30 AM and found that the driver, 30-year-old Ronald Miller, Jr., allegedly had a suspended registration and had his driving privileges suspended as well. Deputies say an investigation at the scene alleges that Miller was intoxicated, and further investigation determined that he had previous DWI convictions within the last 10 years. Along with felony DWI, Miller was charged with aggravated DWI, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration, and open alcohol containers in a vehicle. He was later released with tickets to appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
3 People Arrested For Sneaking Drugs Into Erie County Holding Center
Three people were arrested in separate incidents for bringing contraband into the Erie County Holding Center. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported the arrest of the three individuals on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. They were each arrested on felony contraband charges. Crack Cocaine Falls From Man's Butt During...
Jamestown Parolee Headed Back To Prison Following Drug Raid
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A parolee arrested following a summertime drug raid in Jamestown is headed back to prison, after police allegedly busted him with drugs and guns. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police in June following a search of two address, 47 Charles Street...
25-year-old man dies after overnight shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man died after a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Lang Avenue and Ericson Avenue after 2 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a 25-year-old who was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.
Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in bank robberies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty for his role in two bank robberies, the United States District Attorney announced Thursday. Myron McCollum pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery. He faces up to 50 years in prison. In July 2019, McCollum and his co-defendant, Ronald Morris, entered the South […]
Guilty plea from alleged Coke-fueled Gun Nut Bax
Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced that Alfred M. Bax, 35 years old of Niagara Falls, plead guilty in County Court today to 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The guilty plea was in satisfaction of an indictment charging Bax with the possession of 18 illegal firearms, many of which were “ghost guns” with no serial number, which Bax admitted to building himself. The plea also covers a separate case in Niagara Falls City Court charging Bax with possessing cocaine. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 ½ years in State Prison. Bax returns for sentencing before the Hon. Caroline Wojtaszek on January 25th.
