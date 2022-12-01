Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot deputy in 'avoidable' accident
PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — A deputy mistakenly shot and killed his roommate, who was also a deputy, as the two took a break from playing an online game with friends while they were off duty, a Florida sheriff said. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey called the shooting “an...
Citrus County Chronicle
Marshall: Execution review should happen quickly
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A state review of execution procedures should be done quickly so death sentences can move forward, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday. Marshall told reporters that he did not object to the review announced last month by Gov. Kay Ivey after a string of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
Citrus County Chronicle
Oklahoma man charged in killings of 4 men found in river
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Oklahoma man accused of killing and dismembering four men in eastern Oklahoma was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree murder. Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski announced the charges against Joseph Kennedy, 67, at a news conference.
Citrus County Chronicle
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
Citrus County Chronicle
Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday that he’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kentucky's Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky's largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gas prices focus of special California legislative session
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — At Gov. Gavin Newsom's prompting, California lawmakers kicked off a special legislative session on Monday to consider punishing big oil companies for their supersized profits during a time of record-high gas prices — the start of a likely lengthy process that will test the liberal Legislature's resolve in the face of fierce industry opposition.
Citrus County Chronicle
December serving up baked Alaska and warming most of Arctic
Much of the Arctic is in a burst of freak December warming. In Utqiagvik, Alaska’s northernmost community formerly known as Barrow, it hit 40 degrees (4.4 degrees Celsius) Monday morning. That’s not only a record by six degrees (3.3 degrees Celsius) but it’s the warmest that region has seen on record from late October to late April, according to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Citrus County Chronicle
BASF to restore polluted Superfund site in New Jersey
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — The German chemical company BASF will restore damaged natural resources at a notorious Superfund site where decades or pollution and illegal dumping caused vast contamination of the environment, New Jersey officials said Monday. The state Department of Environmental Protection announced it has entered into...
