Pop-Up Craft Fair Coming To Popular Rockford Shopping Center

The Edgebrook Center is thrilled to announce its Last-Minute holiday pop-up is back again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Last-Minute Market is a free, indoor arts and crafts pop-up event happening just two weeks before Christmas. Local artists, crafters, and bakers offer last-minute gift options while giving shoppers the convenience and excitement of shopping, dining, and supporting local businesses this holiday season.
3 Places To Get Free Pics With Santa In the Stateline Area This Weekend

It's officially December, and if you have young children in your home the only thing that matters in life right now is Santa. I'm willing to admit that as a parent, I often lean on the Santa threat during the months of November and December. "Stop fighting with your sister...Santa...
5 Beautiful Illinois Trails To Hike During The Winter Months

It's officially winter here in the stateline. We woke up to single digit wind-chill temperatures. It's going to be December tomorrow. The sun seems like it sets at 2:30 everyday and the color of the sky the next 3 months can usually be described as some type of gray. What...
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident

Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon

One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
Thieves in Illinois Stole a $45,000 Tractor, But No One Can Figure Out How

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a $45,000 tractor that was stolen from Meridian Implement in Rockford last week, and many people are wondering; how did the thieves pull this off?. One BIG Tractor Job. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, a Mahindra...
The 3 Worst Roads in Rockford, Illinois May Finally Be Getting Fixed Soon!

If making fun of and/or complaining about Rockford's pothole-ridden and crumbling streets is one of your favorite things to do, you may have to find some new material soon. According to a recent report in the Rockford Register Star;. City officials are proposing the largest five-year Capital Improvement Program in...
Illinois Woman Shares Possibly The Worst First Date Story Ever To Exist

Since everybody thinks this story is made up, I'll come clean. I have bad luck when it comes to dating, so I figured I'd share what I've gone through just to find "the one." I started dating in high school. I had some pretty serious relationships through college, but there was one connection that really scarred me for life. I was 19.
Rockford BBB: Your Facebook Friends Could Be Complete Fakes

I just read a statistic that says the average Facebook user has 338 friends. The stat went on to point out that the average Facebook user is connected to fewer genuine friends than people they've never met in person, which comprises 39% of users' connections. In other words, many Facebook...
