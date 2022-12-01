ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bernie Kosar Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s First Game

When Bernie Kosar speaks, Cleveland Browns fans seem to listen, as he’s probably the most beloved player in franchise history. The former quarterback chimed in on what he expects from Deshaun Watson’s first regular season game with the team, which will come on Sunday at the Houston Texans, his old team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

2 Bold Predictions For Chiefs Vs. Bengals

When you look across the NFL landscape, Week 13 is full of great matchups. None are better than the showdown in Cincinnati between two of the best teams in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday. This game features two top...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had to leave Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury. He is officially listed by the team as questionable to return. Jackson was sacked on two plays in the first half, exiting the game after the second sack. He was helped to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Acquiring a star outfielder from the Pirates

It was reported on Saturday afternoon that the Pittsburgh Pirates were informed that star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requested a trade. Of course, that opens up a fantastic opportunity for the New York Yankees, who have been connected to Reynolds for four years as a potential solution in the outfield. While...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got a spark early against the Indianapolis Colts when cornerback James Pierre grabbed a pass from Matt Ryan in their Week 12 victory. Afterward, the team met in the endzone, where they broke out their "machine gun" celebration, tossing the football into the air and pretending to shoot it down as it falls.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Says Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury is in 'Real Trouble'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he doesn't pay attention to outside noise. Kingsbury has been the subject of a myriad of podcasts, articles, tweets, shows, etc. after his football team is a mere 4-8 through 12 games. Kingsbury's play-calling and overall ability to lead the Cardinals has come under heavy fire just one season into a new contract extension.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys New OBJ Problem: OBJ Will Fly - But Not Run?

Up until recently, the Dallas Cowboys were not sure what Odell Beckham Jr. envisioned in regard to what exactly he will do once he lands at The Star in Frisco. The good news: He will actually land, as The OBJ World Tour now features a private jet. The bad news:...
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Relentlessly Booed, Rusty Against Texans in 1st Half

- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, looks like he hasn't played in a real game in 700 days. Booed relentlessly in his first game against his former team, the Houston Texans, Watson appeared rusty and hesitant in his first game since being traded to the Browns in the offseason and signed to an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys players fined for Thanksgiving game 'Whack-A-Mole' touchdown celebration

The NFL has fined four Dallas Cowboys players varying amounts of money for their participation in a Thanksgiving game touchdown celebration. Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, and Sean McKeon were all fined for their Whack-a-Mole celebration that took place inside the giant Salvation Army pot in the end zone of AT&T Stadium.
Yardbarker

Patriots' Bill Belichick defends Mac Jones over viral outburst

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has defended Mac Jones over the quarterback's outburst that went viral during Thursday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. "Mac’s a very competitive guy," Belichick told reporters on Friday, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "Love his attitude, love his passion for the game. He works as hard as anybody. As we move forward, try to work to find ways to be more efficient, be more productive in every area. So that’s coaching, playing, interaction with teammates, etc."
Yardbarker

New York Giants receive good news on Xavier McKinney’s hand injury

The New York Giants are trying to make a playoff push heading into Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. Washington has won three consecutive games, whereas the Giants have lost their last two to Detroit and Dallas. However, with the team littered with injuries, the coaching staff has had their...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy