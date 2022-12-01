ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

datafloq.com

How Blockchain Will Transform the Market by 2030

First presented to the world in 2009, Bitcoin is expanding fast now. And after 2017, when its price experienced a sudden surge, thus taking the world by storm, every second specialist believes it’s part of their duty to bring some predictions on blockchain technology’s growth. When coming through...
Reuters

Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Investors in European companies are being asked to plough money into a series of capital hikes as cash-hungry companies, including Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), look to equity markets to repair their balance sheets and fund costly turnarounds.
Reuters

EssilorLuxottica signs 10-year licensing agreement with Swarovski

Dec 6 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Swarovski Eyewear, the Franco-Italian eyewear maker said on Tuesday. The collaboration's first collection, to be developed under Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, will be available on the market from September next year, in time for the fall/winter 2023 season, the company, which also makes Ray-Ban glasses, said.
The Associated Press

Thales Reinforces its Border & Travel Offer With the New Multimodal Biometric Pod

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The new Thales multimodal biometric pod is an efficient enrolment and identification solution that helps smoothly manage travelers’ border and immigration processes. The combination of ‘iris & face’ capture and recognition capacities enables a fast and secure enrolment and ID verification atborders. The pod features a modern design that perfectly suits the authority’s needs in highly secure environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005072/en/ (Photo: Thales)
datafloq.com

Chief Data & Analytics Officers (CDAO), Canada

‘Transforming the Data & Analytics Community Through Innovation to Deliver Enhanced Business Value”. CDAO Canada is on March 20-21, 2023 in Toronto, ON! Join senior Data & Analytics leaders from all over the East Coast of North America for one of a kind in-person experience!’. Don’t miss your chance to...
datafloq.com

How AI Technology is Transforming Telemarketing Strategies

AI technology is changing the nature of the call center industry. While the industry only spent $1.6 billion on AI technology this year, but is growing at a rate of 21.3% a year. Clearly, the market is growing at a fast pace as more call centers are discovering its benefits.
datafloq.com

Big Data Analysis Deep Dive

Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. The job market for architects, engineers, and analytics professionals with Big Data expertise continues to increase. The Academy's Big Data Career path focuses on the fundamental tools and techniques needed to pursue a career in Big Data. This course includes: data processing...
datafloq.com

Malaysia to review plans for 5G network – PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced by a previous government, as it was not formulated transparently. Under the premiership of Muhyiddin Yassin in 2021, Malaysia unveiled a plan...
datafloq.com

Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa tweeted on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” related to space after a meeting with SpaceX owner Elon Musk. Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, completed a tourist trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on...
Reuters

Beijing drops COVID testing burden with wider easing eyed

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - People in China's capital Beijing on Tuesday were allowed to enter supermarkets, offices and airports without having to show negative COVID tests, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after last month's historic protests.

