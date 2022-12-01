Dec 6 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Swarovski Eyewear, the Franco-Italian eyewear maker said on Tuesday. The collaboration's first collection, to be developed under Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, will be available on the market from September next year, in time for the fall/winter 2023 season, the company, which also makes Ray-Ban glasses, said.

