How Blockchain Will Transform the Market by 2030
First presented to the world in 2009, Bitcoin is expanding fast now. And after 2017, when its price experienced a sudden surge, thus taking the world by storm, every second specialist believes it’s part of their duty to bring some predictions on blockchain technology’s growth. When coming through...
Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Investors in European companies are being asked to plough money into a series of capital hikes as cash-hungry companies, including Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), look to equity markets to repair their balance sheets and fund costly turnarounds.
Analysis-Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - As the U.S. dollar tumbles from multi-decade highs, some investors are betting emerging market currencies will be big winners from a sustained reversal in the greenback.
EssilorLuxottica signs 10-year licensing agreement with Swarovski
Dec 6 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Swarovski Eyewear, the Franco-Italian eyewear maker said on Tuesday. The collaboration's first collection, to be developed under Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, will be available on the market from September next year, in time for the fall/winter 2023 season, the company, which also makes Ray-Ban glasses, said.
Thales Reinforces its Border & Travel Offer With the New Multimodal Biometric Pod
PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The new Thales multimodal biometric pod is an efficient enrolment and identification solution that helps smoothly manage travelers’ border and immigration processes. The combination of ‘iris & face’ capture and recognition capacities enables a fast and secure enrolment and ID verification atborders. The pod features a modern design that perfectly suits the authority’s needs in highly secure environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005072/en/ (Photo: Thales)
Chief Data & Analytics Officers (CDAO), Canada
‘Transforming the Data & Analytics Community Through Innovation to Deliver Enhanced Business Value”. CDAO Canada is on March 20-21, 2023 in Toronto, ON! Join senior Data & Analytics leaders from all over the East Coast of North America for one of a kind in-person experience!’. Don’t miss your chance to...
How AI Technology is Transforming Telemarketing Strategies
AI technology is changing the nature of the call center industry. While the industry only spent $1.6 billion on AI technology this year, but is growing at a rate of 21.3% a year. Clearly, the market is growing at a fast pace as more call centers are discovering its benefits.
Big Data Analysis Deep Dive
Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. The job market for architects, engineers, and analytics professionals with Big Data expertise continues to increase. The Academy's Big Data Career path focuses on the fundamental tools and techniques needed to pursue a career in Big Data. This course includes: data processing...
Malaysia to review plans for 5G network – PM Anwar
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced by a previous government, as it was not formulated transparently. Under the premiership of Muhyiddin Yassin in 2021, Malaysia unveiled a plan...
Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa tweeted on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” related to space after a meeting with SpaceX owner Elon Musk. Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, completed a tourist trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on...
Stocks suffer biggest drop in two weeks; dollar gains on upbeat U.S. data
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian stocks logged their sharpest declines in two weeks but the dollar held on to gains following strong U.S. data that again suggested the Federal Reserve might stick longer with aggressive interest rate increases.
Beijing drops COVID testing burden with wider easing eyed
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - People in China's capital Beijing on Tuesday were allowed to enter supermarkets, offices and airports without having to show negative COVID tests, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after last month's historic protests.
