Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
'The Empire Strips Back' returns to Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Russall Beattie created a “Star Wars” burlesque parody show in Sydney, Australia, for a small audience. But demand was so great that the show continued to grow. “The Empire Strips Back” is for ages 18 and over and features all of our favorite “Star...
mynews13.com
CicLAvia returns to South Los Angeles, event goes smoothly
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — More than seven miles of streets in South Los Angeles were closed to vehicles through 3 p.m. Sunday for the year's final CicLAvia event, in which city officials encouraged residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of non-motorized transport.
mynews13.com
Avenatti faces years more in prison at OC sentencing
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Convicted attorney Michael Avenatti is expected to face years in federal prison when he is sentenced in a Santa Ana courtroom Monday. Federal prosecutors will seek 17 1/2 years for Avenatti for his wire-and tax-fraud scheme in Southern California. Avenatti has argued for six years.
Comments / 0