Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss had the exact same painful reaction to brutal Tom Brady INT on the Manningcast
It’s been a long month without the ManningCast accompanying Monday Night Football, but fans were rewarded with an all-time classic moment thanks to Peyton Manning and Randy Moss. On Monday, the ManningCast returned for the Week 13 contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. The...
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Game-Winner vs. Hornets
The LA Clippers held off the Charlotte Hornets on the road
UCLA rallies past UNC 3-2 for second women's soccer title
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Maricarmen Reyes scored a go-ahead goal off a rebound in the 107th minute and top-seeded UCLA rallied past North Carolina 3-2 on Monday night to win its second women’s soccer championship in program history. UCLA (22-2-1) trailed 2-0 late in the second half before scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to force overtime. In the second 10-minute overtime, Ally Cook had a close-range shot knocked wide by North Carolina goalkeeper Emmie Allen, but Reyes raced to the ball for a sliding finish from a difficult angle. The Bruins became the first women’s soccer program in NCAA history to win the title with a first-year head coach. And coach Margueritte Aozasa’s squad was also the first to come back from two-goals down to win the national title. “I’m just amazed by this team and the grit that they show and the character they showed today,” Aozasa said. “I even had my doubts at 2-0, but quite honestly no one on the field did and they just found a way.”
