Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Occurs Near Auburn
Fatal Accident Occurs When Vehicle Crashes Off Foresthill Road. A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred northeast of Auburn, which was reported on December 1 but was believed to have occurred the day before. The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a caller who spotted the vehicle but said they didn’t know if the car was possibly abandoned. Responders with the Placer County Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover a white Jeep, which they said came off Foresthill Road in the Todd Valley area and ended up on private property.
Train Accident Fatality Reported in Sacramento’s Florin Area
A woman died after being struck by a train in the Florin area of Sacramento on November 29. According to a representative of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the fatal collision occurred along Gerber Road near French Road. There is a wishbone crossing gate to warn motorists and others when a train is approaching. No information has yet been released about the pedestrian who died at the crossing. The accident will be investigated to determine how it occurred.
Crash on I-5 in Stockton causes delays
STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on Monday morning caused traffic backups on Interstate 5 as crews worked to clean up the area. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 5) The crash happened on northbound I-5 south of El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol said the two...
North Highlands Hit-and-Run With Injuries
Walerga Road Intersection Accident Results in Injuries. A hit-and-run accident in North Highlands on November 30 caused injuries to someone in a Toyota Corolla when they were struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene. The accident occurred around 11:24 a.m. at the intersection of Walerga Road and Elkhorn Boulevard. Sac Fire was called to the scene to assess injuries, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Injures Pedestrian
Pedestrian Injured in Florin Road Hit-and-Run Accident. A hit-and-run accident injuring a pedestrian occurred in Sacramento on December 3. The collision occurred around 5:54 pm off Florin Road between Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street at the old Sears parking lot. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating to locate the driver. No information was provided on the pedestrian’s condition except that they suffered injuries in the crash.
Crash in South Sacramento involving two vehicles and rollover injures two drivers
SACRAMENTO - A car rollover after a two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital.The crash happened Sunday night near Florin Road and S. Watt Avenue, in South Sacramento.The CHP is looking into what led up to the crash, but, based on preliminary information, drugs and alcohol do not seem to be the reason, they say.There is no word yet on the condition of those two drivers.
One person dead after car crashes into tree in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person is dead following a car erupting into flames Sunday morning in Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:58 a.m. when the Sacramento Communications Center was made aware of a vehicle fire and a vehicle that struck a tree off the northbound ramp on Interstate 5 near Laguna Boulevard.
Car hits man, leaves him with major injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down a section of Rio Linda Blvd. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were called to the...
South Sacramento daughter dies after accidental fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the holidays, a South Sacramento father has a message for the community after losing his daughter to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. He wants parents to be aware that this could happen to any family, and he believes someone out there knows what led to her death.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
Man found dead near Sacramento church, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a death at a church in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX 40 News. According to police, officers responded Sunday afternoon around 12:15 p.m. to the 7600 block of Amherst Street, where an adult man had been found dead. “The...
Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning. The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near Alvarado and Beeler Streets around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. Police are classifying the death as suspicious, describing the body found as that of an Asian man, possibly in his 30s.
Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun. Officers...
First responders found man dead in Stockton river, police say
First responders discovered a man dead in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said a man was found in the river near Alvarado and Beeler streets at around 9:27 a.m. An autopsy needs to be conducted in order for a cause of death to be established, but officials described it as a "suspicious death."
Winter Driving Tips from Roseville PD
Roseville, Calif. – Throughout the year we experience a wide variety of risks when we get behind the wheel. With the New Year soon upon us, we’ll likely increase our chances of experiencing wet weather driving. You may even consider a trip up the mountains to visit your favorite ski resort.
More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
Helicopter assists in arrest after driver flees Citrus Heights traffic stop
By Mike Hazlip— A Friday-night police pursuit on Greenback Lane began after a driver fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck and trailer. Police Sgt. Anthony Boehle told The Sentinel the suspect traveled westbound along Greenback before turning onto Park Oaks Drive. Officers lost the driver for a short time, Boehle said, before the vehicle was spotted just outside Citrus Heights near Park Oaks Drive and Coyle Avenue.
Flipped big rig near Fairfield delays Amtrak trains
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A semi-truck and trailer that are flipped over are blocking railroad tracks east of Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Fire units are responding to the intersection of Vanden Road and Canon Road. The intersection is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. No injuries are being […]
Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
