Fatal Accident Occurs When Vehicle Crashes Off Foresthill Road. A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred northeast of Auburn, which was reported on December 1 but was believed to have occurred the day before. The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a caller who spotted the vehicle but said they didn’t know if the car was possibly abandoned. Responders with the Placer County Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover a white Jeep, which they said came off Foresthill Road in the Todd Valley area and ended up on private property.

AUBURN, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO