Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

Oddsmakers are calling this one of the closest games on the Week 13 schedule as Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) travel to Detroit to face Jared Goff's Lions (4-7).

The Lions are slight favorites after taking the Buffalo Bills to the wire in Week 12, but Lawrence and the Jaguars knocked off the Baltimore Ravens thanks to a last-minute drive that made the second-year quarterback look like a No. 1 pick. Can the Jaguars keep their momentum going on the road, or will the Lions pick up the win? The game is expected to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Jaguars vs. Lions Week 13 game:

Jaguars at Lions odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Lions (-0.5)

Moneyline: Lions (-110); Jaguars (-110)

Over/under: 51

More odds, injury info for Jaguars vs. Lions

Lorenzo Reyes: Lions 25, Jaguars 23

The Jaguars pulled off a huge upset but they’ve also shown flashes of brilliant play. Their problem has been consistency. Much of the same can be said about Detroit, but the Lions have steadily improved and have covered their last four. Dan Campbell’s brand of physicality, I think, will carry them — as long as they can force some pressure on Lawrence.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) greets fans as he leaves the field after Sunday's victory over the Ravens. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 27, 2022. The Jaguars got momentum late in the game to win 28 to 27 over the Ravens. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Safid Deen: Lions 31, Jaguars 27

It’s hard to pick against Jaguars starter Lawrence, who had three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Ravens last week. But that was just one game. The Lions are playing better overall and can beat Jacksonville at home to win their fourth in five games.

Lance Pugmire: Jaguars 35, Lions 34

This game – with its 51.5 total – has shootout written all over it. Lawrence’s rally to defeat Baltimore by a two-point conversion last week is the momentum jolt Jacksonville needs to answer its 1-4 road start.

