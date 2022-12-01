ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Oddsmakers are calling this one of the closest games on the Week 13 schedule as Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) travel to Detroit to face Jared Goff's Lions (4-7).

The Lions are slight favorites after taking the Buffalo Bills to the wire in Week 12, but Lawrence and the Jaguars knocked off the Baltimore Ravens thanks to a last-minute drive that made the second-year quarterback look like a No. 1 pick. Can the Jaguars keep their momentum going on the road, or will the Lions pick up the win? The game is expected to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Jaguars vs. Lions Week 13 game:

Jaguars at Lions odds, moneyline and over/under

FLU GAME: More adversity for the Bills as a flu bug is sweeping through locker room

WEEK 13 NFL POWER RANKINGS: How far have once mighty Rams, Packers fallen?

NFL WEEK 12 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Eagles' dominant o-line powers near-record rushing game

NFL Week 13 odds, predictions and picks

Bills vs. Patriots | Jets vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Ravens | Commanders vs. Giants | Packers vs. Bears | Titans vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Texans | Jaguars vs. Lions | Seahawks vs. Rams | Dolphins vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Raiders | Chiefs vs. Bengals | Colts vs. Cowboys | Saints vs. Buccaneers

Lorenzo Reyes: Lions 25, Jaguars 23

The Jaguars pulled off a huge upset but they’ve also shown flashes of brilliant play. Their problem has been consistency. Much of the same can be said about Detroit, but the Lions have steadily improved and have covered their last four. Dan Campbell’s brand of physicality, I think, will carry them — as long as they can force some pressure on Lawrence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbpSo_0jU3oqZs00
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) greets fans as he leaves the field after Sunday's victory over the Ravens. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 27, 2022. The Jaguars got momentum late in the game to win 28 to 27 over the Ravens. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Safid Deen: Lions 31, Jaguars 27

It’s hard to pick against Jaguars starter Lawrence, who had three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Ravens last week. But that was just one game. The Lions are playing better overall and can beat Jacksonville at home to win their fourth in five games.

Lance Pugmire: Jaguars 35, Lions 34

This game – with its 51.5 total – has shootout written all over it. Lawrence’s rally to defeat Baltimore by a two-point conversion last week is the momentum jolt Jacksonville needs to answer its 1-4 road start.

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Recapping Week 13 of 2022 NFL season: QB Mike White moves Jets into playoff field

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Grand Rapids Press

Bettor reportedly lost $440,000 due to Lions blowout win against Jaguars

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions had one New Jersey bettor pulling their hair out early and often during their 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. According to a Vegas Stats and Information Network report, this bettor placed a $440,000 wager for the Jaguars to cover the +1 spread in Detroit. The band-aid was ripped off pretty quickly, though, with the Lions creating a takeaway on the game’s second play and scoring a little more than three minutes later. Action Network reports that 70% of 106,966 bets went toward the Lions, with 55% of the money being wagered their way, too.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Lions 1st Round Pick Jameson Williams Debuts vs. Jaguars

Eleven months after he tore his ACL in the National Championship game, Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut. The Detroit Lions drafted the wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the expectation that Williams would miss most of the upcoming season. However,...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Jaguars' Lawrence plays after hurting left knee versus Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to play after grabbing his left knee following Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston's sack on the last play of the first half Sunday. Lawrence was able to limp off the field under his own power after being evaluated on the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 13 win over Jaguars

After winning three-straight games, the Detroit Lions came up just short on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills. Despite going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the league, the Lions could not get the job done as the Bills used a late field goal to escape Ford Field with a win.. That being said, the Lions bounced back this week with a dominating 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost again, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

699K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy