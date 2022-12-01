Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams (3-8).

It's been a huge fall from grace for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, who are now all but eliminated from the NFC playoff picture. The Seahawks, however, still have a chance to make it and are still alive in the NFC West race. Can the coach Pete Carroll's Seahawks pick up a massive division win on the road? Or will the Rams earn some dignity back? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4 p.m. from SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Seahawks vs. Rams Week 13 game:

Seahawks at Rams odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Seahawks (-7)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-320); Rams (+260)

Over/under: 41

More odds, injury info for Seahawks vs. Rams

Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks 23, Rams 20

Seattle is coming off of a disappointing loss against Las Vegas in large part because of the disappearance of its rushing game. The Rams, meanwhile, are in disarray and have a massive uncertainty at quarterback. Still, this is quite a big line, so I’d wait until close to kickoff.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams runs onto the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. Harry How, Getty Images

Safid Deen: Seahawks 27, Rams 17

The Seahawks have lost two straight, but the Rams are dealing with injuries to stars Cooper Kupp, Matt Stafford and Aaron Donald, who are all not expected to play. Seattle gets back on the winning track on the road in Los Angeles.

Lance Pugmire: Seahawks 30, Rams 10

Last week’s painful loss to the Raiders is treated with this favorable date in Los Angeles, which grew more comfortable with the news that Donald has joined Stafford andKupp on the injury sidelines.

Jarrett Bell: Seahawks 24, Rams 16

Nate Davis: Seahawks 27, Rams 16

Tyler Dragon: Seahawks 23, Rams 16

