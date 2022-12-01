El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.

4 DAYS AGO