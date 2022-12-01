Read full article on original website
Santa Making a Stop at El Paso Zoo This Weekend and He’s Bringing Snow
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way ... to the El Paso Zoo to hang with Santa Claus. ’Tis the season for Santa at the Zoo. The Big Guy in the Red Suit is taking a couple of days off from supervising all the busy little elves at his toy shop in the North Pole to help turn the zoo from the wildest place in town into the merriest.
Mariachi’s to Perform Your Favorite Christmas Songs at the Plaza Theater
I love mariachi's! Coincidentally, I also love Christmas music. I like to take my time getting into Christmas music; I definitely don't start blasting it the day after Halloween- I like to wait until after Thanksgiving to begin playing "Jingle Bell Rock". If you're like me and love mariachi and...
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso
When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
El Paso Names That Deserve To Be In Rock N Roll Hall of Fame
Think of all the names that are in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame... I can easily see some artists that deserve to be in there (and some that frankly DON'T need to be in there...). But I haven't seen any names from El Paso... why not?. According to...
Krystall Poppin Shows Love To El Paso In New Music Video
When you think of pop stars that made it from El Paso, Khalid is obviously the biggest one out there. However there's ANOTHER superstar from El Paso that while people know, more people SHOULD know. And that's Krystall Poppin. Anyone's listened to Krystall knows that she's got hits under her...
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
These Are Some Of The Best Talented Tattoo Artists In El Paso
Chosen by YOU. That's right. I asked online "who is the best tattoo artist in El Paso?" and I'm happy to say I've gotten MANY results. Perhaps you're like me, you don't have tattoos & you're thinking of getting one. But you're not sure who to talk to or where to go.
Make a Pit Stop at El Paso-Area Speedway Christmas Village and Celebrate the Season with Santa, S’mores and More
If you need or want more Christmas in your life then hit the road towards Las Cruces and make a pit stop at Vado Speedway Park. From holiday inflatable displays and Christmas music to s’mores by the campfire and Santa Claus himself, there’s something for every Christmas junkie Friday and Saturday evening this month.
Texas Parents Share Their Creative Elf On The Shelf Ideas
He’s back. And He’s making sure your little humans behave because if not, he will report to Santa that they misbehaved!. Who exactly is “He?” I’m talking about good ole’ Elf on the Shelf, the Christmas Tradition that originated from a 2005 American picture book for children which tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.
Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Set to Debut in El Paso
The highly-anticipated ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ traveling exhibit will be here in December. El Paso art fans can immerse themselves in the famous works of the famous painter, and we have the dates and ticket details. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding this exhibit, and if its popularity in...
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso
Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
Enchanting Christmas Boat Tour Through Magical Twinkling Light Displays Is Just 3-Hours From El Paso
One of our area’s most unique holiday lights display is a short road trip away from El Paso. It’s called Christmas on the Pecos, where the Christmas-obsessed can hop on a boat for a magical evening of twinkling Yuletide splendor in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Why check out decked-out...
Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso
Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
How To Enjoy Real Winter Fun In The Desert
If you love desert life but want to experience a true winter and fun winter activities, El Paso is a good place to be. El Paso is only a couple of hours away from "winter" and you can easily pull off anything from a nice afternoon "daytrip" to a full on vacation in Ruidoso.
Local Artist Can Apply To Help Create 80th Anniversary Mural For El Paso County Coliseum
The El Paso County Coliseum is commemorating its 80th Anniversary in a very special way and they want the community to be a part of this celebration. Specifically community artists. In a post shared earlier this month to the El Paso County Economic Development’s Facebook page, El Paso County officials...
The Most El Paso Things to You Can Say According to Twitter
There's no denying that El Paso has its own language; I'm sure lots of other places across the world have developed their own jargon in which you can take ordinary words and it's suddenly only understandable in their own region. In El Paso, we have quite a few words and...
A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso
El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
Thanksgiving Weekend Rocks With Bands Loved By El Paso
When Sunday afternoons roll around, 95.5 KLAQ blasts out two hours of the latest rock releases & we shine the spotlight on great local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland from 5-7pm. This block of course is called Q-CONNECTED. I'm sure you'll enjoy plenty of food for Thanksgiving...
Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them
El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
Downtown El Paso Hot Spot Bubbles with Rooftop Igloos for Festive Winter Dining
What do you do when you want to dine outdoors, but it’s too chilly outside? Do it in an igloo. If you’re looking for a unique dining experience that you can combine with the festive holiday vibe of San Jacinto Plaza, Stanton House has brought back its heated holiday igloos.
