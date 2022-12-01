ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Making a Stop at El Paso Zoo This Weekend and He’s Bringing Snow

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way ... to the El Paso Zoo to hang with Santa Claus. ’Tis the season for Santa at the Zoo. The Big Guy in the Red Suit is taking a couple of days off from supervising all the busy little elves at his toy shop in the North Pole to help turn the zoo from the wildest place in town into the merriest.
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso

When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
Krystall Poppin Shows Love To El Paso In New Music Video

When you think of pop stars that made it from El Paso, Khalid is obviously the biggest one out there. However there's ANOTHER superstar from El Paso that while people know, more people SHOULD know. And that's Krystall Poppin. Anyone's listened to Krystall knows that she's got hits under her...
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
Texas Parents Share Their Creative Elf On The Shelf Ideas

He’s back. And He’s making sure your little humans behave because if not, he will report to Santa that they misbehaved!. Who exactly is “He?” I’m talking about good ole’ Elf on the Shelf, the Christmas Tradition that originated from a 2005 American picture book for children which tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.
Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Set to Debut in El Paso

The highly-anticipated ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ traveling exhibit will be here in December. El Paso art fans can immerse themselves in the famous works of the famous painter, and we have the dates and ticket details. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding this exhibit, and if its popularity in...
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso

Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso

Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
How To Enjoy Real Winter Fun In The Desert

If you love desert life but want to experience a true winter and fun winter activities, El Paso is a good place to be. El Paso is only a couple of hours away from "winter" and you can easily pull off anything from a nice afternoon "daytrip" to a full on vacation in Ruidoso.
A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso

El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
Thanksgiving Weekend Rocks With Bands Loved By El Paso

When Sunday afternoons roll around, 95.5 KLAQ blasts out two hours of the latest rock releases & we shine the spotlight on great local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland from 5-7pm. This block of course is called Q-CONNECTED. I'm sure you'll enjoy plenty of food for Thanksgiving...
Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them

El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
El Paso, TX
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

