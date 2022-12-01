Jam Hot Chicken (Facebook | Website) is celebrating its 1-year anniversary in Winter Park in the former Sausage Shack in Hannibal Square at 400 W. New England Avenue [GMap]. The chicken window is known for its tasty take on Nashville and LA-inspired hot chicken sandwiches and in recognition of their anniversary, they will host a community celebration with live music by DJ and beatbox master, Rubox (Instagram), starting at 3:30 p.m. Jay Wonder (Instagram), who you may know from an NPR “Tiny Desk” performance, will take the mic at 5:30/6 p.m.

