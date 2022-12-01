Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
NHL
Ducks Reassign Regenda to San Diego
The Ducks have reassigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Regenda, 22 (12/7/99), recorded 1-2=3 points in 14 NHL games this season, scoring his first NHL goal Nov. 9 vs. Minnesota after making his NHL debut Oct. 12 vs. Seattle. The 6-4, 212-pound forward recorded a point in each of his first four career AHL games with San Diego from Nov. 2-8 (2-2=4, +2) prior to his recall to Anaheim Nov. 9.
NHL
Color of Hockey: Janda making inroads on Canucks radio broadcasts
First commentator of South Asian heritage to hold fulltime NHL role inspiring Punjabi community. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Randip Janda, a Vancouver Canucks broadcaster who is the NHL's first fulltime radio color commentator of South Asian heritage.
NHL
Chara joins fellow Bruins icon Bourque for spin on ice in charity game
Hours before the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record season-opening home winning streak to 14 games with a 5-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on Saturday, the Hockey Hall of Famer and likely future Hockey Hall of Famer participated as a pair at the Nathan H. Hardy Memorial Alumni Game at Warrior Ice Arena.
NHL
Yotes Notes: Homeward Bound, Fischer's Feats & Maccelli Stays Hot
Coyotes set to return home following games in Calgary and Edmonton; Matias Maccelli continues to lead all rookies in total assists. The Arizona Coyotes are set to return home later this week. The team's first game at Mullett Arena following a monster 14-game road trip, though, will be anything but...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Miranda McMillan
Canadiens data analyst looks for paterns, properties not obvious at first glance. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Montreal Candadiens hockey data analyst Miranda McMillan:. Name: Miranda McMillan. Job...
NHL
Wright back for Kraken, set to face Canadiens after stint in AHL
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright is expected to be back in the Seattle Kraken lineup Tuesday after the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled from the American Hockey League. "Nice to be back here," Wright said Monday. The 18-year-old center had one assist in Seattle's first seven...
NHL
Univision's TUDN Radio Dallas to broadcast Stars vs. Senators on Dec. 8
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars and Univision announced today that the team's contest on Thursday, Dec. 8 against the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center will be carried locally on TUDN Radio Dallas KFLC 1270 AM and simulcast on HD 107.9 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Spanish language broadcast on Dec. 8 coincides with the team's Fiesta Night presented by Toyota.
NHL
Ducks Partner with Local Communities to Open Holiday Ice Rinks
Ducks to participate in the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at Santa Ana Winter Village Saturday, Dec. 10 and host Ducks Day in Huntington Beach Saturday, Dec. 17. The Ducks will kick off the holiday season during the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at the Santa Ana Winter Village located at Civic Center Plaza of the Flags this Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Additionally, the Ducks will host Ducks Day at Surf City Winter Wonderland located at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4- 8 p.m.
NHL
How the Great Wayne Gretzky Created a Devils Fan | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler on the Devils game he will never forget. As far as I could determine, my younger son, Simon, never had any intentions of becoming a Devils fan until an afternoon during the winter of 1983-84. If anything, it made more geographic sense for him to root for the...
NHL
Red Wings defeat Blue Jackets to end three-game skid
COLUMBUS -- Ville Husso made 32 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Dominik Kubalik scored, and Olli Maatta, David Perron and Filip Hronek each had two assists for the Red Wings (12-7-5), who had lost three straight.
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 05.12.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Coyotes. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. December 5, 2022. SUTTER ON THE TEAM'S GOALTENDING:. "I...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
Kings look to extend their point streak to five games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Hurricanes: 13 - 6 - 5 (31 pts) Kings: 13 - 9 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The Kings power...
NHL
Voracek could miss rest of season with Blue Jackets after concussion
COLUMBUS -- Jakub Voracek said Monday that his chances of playing again this season with the Columbus Blue Jackets are "very slim." The 33-year-old forward sustained a concussion Nov. 4 at the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere Finland, when he was hit below the nose with a high stick from Dryden Hunt of the Colorado Avalanche. He has not played since.
NHL
Ryan Ufko Named to U.S. National Junior Team Preliminary Roster
Preds Defensive Prospect has 13 Points (3g-10a) in 15 Games with UMass Minutemen. Nashville Predators defensive prospect Ryan Ufko could don the stars and stripes at his first-ever IIHF World Junior Championship this winter. The 19-year-old blueliner, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2021 NHL...
NHL
Brendan Gallagher out at least two weeks
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens announced on Monday that forward Brendan Gallagher would be missing at least the next two weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher accompanied the team on its trip out West but hasn't played since the 4-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks on November 29 at the Bell Centre. He sat out Montreal's contests in both Calgary and Edmonton.
NHL
Light Week Ahead, Practice Resumes for Devils | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey has just two games this week, starting with Chicago on Tuesday night. The schedule is light for the New Jersey Devils this week with just two games. With a game Tuesday night at Prudential Center against the Chicago Blackhawks and the Islanders on Friday night, the Devils have extra practice time to work with this week.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
NHL
Lalonde 'appreciative' for time with Lightning
As Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde prepares to face the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time this season on Tuesday night at AMALIE Arena, he can't help but reflect on the lessons learned from his four-year stint as an assistant coach with the franchise. Lalonde helped Tampa...
NHL
7 Facts: Hudson Fasching
Fasching made his Islanders debut on Dec. 4 vs Chicago. Hudson Fasching made his New York Islanders debut on Sunday night, filling in for the injured Cal Clutterbuck. Fasching played 13:04 with two shots, two hits and a block on a line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. "It's always...
