Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock Gained 25.4% in the Past Year
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to. The uptick was primarily driven by Vision 2020, differentiated business & large addressable market. Reasons for Upside. Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategic development of its solutions...
NASDAQ
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer...
NASDAQ
MOAT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.84, changing hands as low as $67.67 per share. Morningstar Wide Moat shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
NASDAQ
Here's What Could Help Thermon Group (THR) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
NASDAQ
AutoZone (AZO) Likely to Maintain its Earnings Beat Run in Q1
AutoZone AZO is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $25.15 per share and $3.84 billion, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings per share has moved...
NASDAQ
Deere (DE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $541.43, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Notable Monday Option Activity: DAL, MRNA, IFF
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 64,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 16,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Triton International Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
On 12/7/22, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of TRTN.PRB's recent share price of $25.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of TRTN.PRB to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when TRTN.PRB shares open for trading on 12/7/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.81%, which compares to an average yield of 7.74% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRB shares, versus TRTN:
NASDAQ
5 Best-in-Class ETFs for a Market Recovery
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced significant inflows during November amid a broad-based stock market recovery. In fact, last week, the S&P 500 (SPX) ended above its 200-day moving average for the first time in seven months, indicating a potential shift in investor sentiment. I screened through TipRanks' database and identified five "best-in-class" ETFs that I'm bullish on. They are Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), and iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).
NASDAQ
Taiwan Stock Market Poised To Head South Again On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market rebounded on Monday, one session after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it jumped more than 450 points or 3.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,980-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed consolidation on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns for the economy and for the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.
NASDAQ
PM Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $103.62, changing hands for $104.30/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 12/05/2022: GRND, WTT, SAIC, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.5% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was declining by 0.7%. Grindr (GRND) said it swung to a Q3 net loss of $4.7 million from earnings of $1.9 million a year earlier, while...
NASDAQ
September 2023 Options Now Available For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
Investors in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH) saw new options become available today, for the September 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 284 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the WH options chain for the new September 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Analysis-Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - As the U.S. dollar tumbles from multi-decade highs, some investors are betting emerging market currencies will be big winners from a sustained reversal in the greenback.
NASDAQ
Balchem (BCPC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.72, changing hands as low as $130.54 per share. Balchem Corp. shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SCHA Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHA ETF (Symbol: SCHA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.64, changing hands as low as $42.21 per share. SCHA shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0