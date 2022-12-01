Read full article on original website
Related
Cherry Creek four-peats as 5A football champions
DENVER — Make it four in a row for Cherry Creek. The Bruins are going home with the Class 5A football state title for the fourth year in a row after defeating Valor Christian 24-17 in the championship game at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday. It is...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force ends time at U.S. Open
GREENSBORO, N.C.- Air Force concluded its run at the Toyota U.S. Open on Saturday, as Wen Zhang and Thomas Nagle hit the pool for the final time in North Carolina. Zhang, competing in the 100m Freestyle, qualified for a consolation final after clocking in at 50.22. However, Zhang opted out of his evening swim.
Excellent PBS Documentary Highlights Dubuque’s Iconic Buildings
Earlier this month, I wrote about an upcoming PBS documentary on Dubuque's famous historical buildings, which was set to premiere in the month of November. Now that it's aired (and is free to watch online!), I can report back and say that it's as good as hoped!. Part of the...
Colorado Springs housing market sees prices drop fast
These are the U.S. metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says.
Shop Local and Save 20% on a Mississippi River Museum Membership
Tis' the Season to Shop Locally! Dubuque and the Tri-States are incredibly fortunate to have abundant opportunities to find that perfect gift that shows you care about the recipient while supporting local-owned-businesses. During the next couple of weeks, we will explore some excellent gift-buying options, such as those presented by...
coloradopols.com
Get More Smarter on Friday (Dec. 2)
► Fox 31 News is heavily promoting an interview with Rep. Lauren Boebert that will run on its Sunday political show. During the interview, Boebert doubles-down on her vile comments about the LGBTQ community and then makes a completely absurd statement about Colorado’s “Red Flag” laws that proves — once again — that Boebert has no grasp whatsoever of any policy issues:
Taco burgers draw a crowd at this southeast Colorado Springs eatery | Dining Review
The marriage of a burger with a taco isn’t that far fetched, and Felipe’s 109 presides over this creative union as if it was always meant to be. This popular establishment is off the beaten path, despite its South Academy Boulevard address. It’s easy to drive by, in part because of limited access to the expansive parking lot surrounding it. Nonetheless, it draws a crowd from those choosing to dine in the small seating area, order at the window or wait curbside for their food.
A Merry Millwork Market Kicks Off Today (12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3)
Today(12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3) an outdoor holiday market will take place in downtown Dubuque. “A Merry Millwork Market” will be held from 4 to 8pm today (12/2) and 9am to 2pm tomorrow (12/3). The event takes place on 10th Street between Jackson and Washington streets and includes a tree-lighting ceremony in the Schmid Innovation Center courtyard at 6pm today, as well as live music, horse and carriage rides, and visits from Santa.
Holiday Train is set to Visit Dubuque and surrounding areas this week.
The Canadian Pacific Train is back on the track after a 2 year hiatus. This year marks it's 24th year. The last time it made a stop in Dubuque was in 2018. Clinton: 4:30-5 p.m. at the East end of Main Avenue, near the sawmill museum. Bellevue: 7-7:30 p.m. at...
KKTV
Police respond to multi-car crash on Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police responded to a multi-car crash on the northeast side of the city Saturday afternoon. This is on North Powers Boulevard, near the Stetson Hills Boulevard intersection. Earlier in the day, traffic at the same intersection was impacted by a car fire. Last time...
Dubuque, Iowa Man Arrested for Brutal Beating of Another Man on Sunday
Dubuque Police have arrested a Dubuque man they say is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit. According to the Telegraph Herald 26-year-old Eric D. Sims, of 1470 Central Avenue, No. 9, was arrested just after 3 pm Tuesday, November 29th at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm Street in Dubuque. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
Several New Apartment Buildings Could Be Coming to Peosta
When you drive down U.S. Hwy 20 West, not long after exiting Dubuque, you can see that the city of Peosta, IA is in the middle of a boom. It's evident based on the new construction of homes and businesses right at the intersection of Hwy 20 and Cox Springs Road.
Elizabeth police chief resigns
Chief Melvin Berghahn's resignation was announced in a news release attributed to the town's mayor and Board of Trustees.
Dubuque’s Historical Buildings to be Showcased on Iowa PBS Show
The "Masterpiece on the Mississippi" will be showcased in an upcoming documentary, set to air on Iowa PBS next week!. Historic Buildings of Iowa is a series that explores Iowa architecture, history, and culture. Past installments have visited the National Czech and Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids, the former First National Bank designed by Louis Sullivan, and even the State Capitol in Des Moines.
Support Dubuque-Area Businesses with “Cyber Monday” Deals Galore
At one point in time, Thanksgiving deals were confined to Black Friday and the weekend. But with commerce shifting online in recent years, retailers have manifested "Cyber Monday" in order to incorporate online shopping deals into the mix. Come Monday, you have the opportunity to shop online AND still support...
Dubuque’s Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, “Challenge Days” Coming Soon
There are countless staples of Christmas every single year, but one makes their presence known whether you're grocery shopping or holiday shopping. Often times, they do it with the help of a brass instrument. Of course I'm talking about the Salvation Army and their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. Our area's...
Give the Gift of Art This Holiday With Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Library
Are you still searching for that one-of-a-kind holiday gift? Need something unique, creative, and affordable? Think "inside the frame"!. Find the perfect holiday gift at the Art @ your library® Holiday Show opens Friday, December 2 where you will find unique art from sixteen local artists surrounded by the Library’s Victorian-themed 18-foot Christmas tree. Local artists featured are Lyndal Anthony, Marianne Black, Catherine Basten, Gail Chavenelle, Gary Fagan, Julie Ferring, Stephanie Funke, A. Alanda Gregory, Barbara Heitzman, Ellen Henkels, Pamela Hiatt, Thomas Kedzie, Yara Lopez, Joan Overhouse, Rita Persian, and Lorlee Servin.
Can You Name All Five Flags Flown at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center?
Have you ever realized that there are certain things in life you just accept at face value? That you never bothered to question why something was named the way it was? I had that slight revelation this weekend. Thinking ahead to next weekend, when I'm set to see Clint Black take the stage at Five Flags Center, I thought not about the concert...
Five Businesses, Attractions That Would Make Dubuque Even Better
Having been in the Tri-States for eight months, I've had a lot of time to explore the area and the businesses within it. I love so many food and entertainment options out here, but I do long for a few businesses and attractions that I enjoyed back home near Chicago.
2 Local Hospitals Receive Almost 800K In Grants
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald and a released statement from Iowa U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson; two local hospitals will receive a total of almost $800,000 in federal grants by way of the fiscal year 2022 appropriations packages. The release from Hinson stated,. “These funds will help improve...
Eagle 102.3
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://eagle1023fm.com
Comments / 0