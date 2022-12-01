ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady has high praise for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after his performance vs. Packers

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
Tom Brady has been an NFL quarterback for over 20 years and he’s rushed for over 100 yards in a season three times during his storied career.

During a recent episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray,” the legendary quarterback applauded the 157-yard rushing performance from Jalen Hurts against the Packers.

He also pointed out just how well Hurts is playing for the 10-1 Eagles.

Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback while also throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles’ third-year quarterback is a leading MVP candidate and a much-improved player one year after a deflating playoff debut against the Buccaneers.

