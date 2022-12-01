BILLINGS — The first weekend of Frontier Conference play also marked the first 2 for 2 day of the conference slate for Rocky Mountain College's basketball teams. Both the Battlin' Bears men and women defeated the University of Providence in separate matchups Saturday afternoon at the Fortin Center, though each team had unique paths to get there as the women's game came down to the final seconds, while the men rolled by way of a dominant late push.

