Recreationists warned of avalanche danger near West Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. - People hitting the slopes are being warned of avalanche danger near West Yellowstone. The Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center Facebook reports large, human-triggered avalanches are likely near West Yellowstone. Large avalanches are also possible near Cooke City. Recently formed drifts of snow are the...
State panel takes a stance on statue honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz
Much like the turtles on the pins she was famous for wearing, the statue honoring former Montana Gov. Judy Martz lurched forward Monday, with a state panel approving the pose, or stance, of the Butte Republican. The Capitol Complex Advisory Council received an update on the statue honoring Martz, the...
Rocky women start Frontier play 2-0, seek to defend conference crown
BILLINGS- Rocky women's basketball began conference play last week with a pair of wins over Montana Tech and Providence. It's a good start for a team working to defend their Frontier Conference crown. Head Coach Wes Keller is entering his ninth season in charge of the Battlin' Bears and last...
Rocky women's, men's hoops nab Saturday sweep over Providence — in very different ways
BILLINGS — The first weekend of Frontier Conference play also marked the first 2 for 2 day of the conference slate for Rocky Mountain College's basketball teams. Both the Battlin' Bears men and women defeated the University of Providence in separate matchups Saturday afternoon at the Fortin Center, though each team had unique paths to get there as the women's game came down to the final seconds, while the men rolled by way of a dominant late push.
