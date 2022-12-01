Mayor calls on future civic leaders to learn firsthand how City government works

Mayor’s Civic Leaders Fellowship application deadline is Dec. 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Mayor John Suthers is calling on Colorado Springs residents interested in being civic leaders to apply for an opportunity to learn firsthand how their City government operates. The Mayor’s Civic Leaders Fellowship, designed to introduce future civic leaders to the inner workings of city government with an emphasis on productive discourse in leadership, is accepting applications now through Dec.16.

The mission of the Mayor’s Civic Leaders Fellowship is to develop a cadre of civic leaders in every major industry across the City who are connected to local decision-makers and to each other. The program creates a unique experience for professionals to emerge with a greater understanding of the complicated nature of government and leadership.

“I founded this fellowship to help ensure the next group of civic leaders has the tools and understanding to help make our community the best place to live,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Having an engaged citizenry with leaders who understand how local government operates is fundamental to ensuring a bright future for the City of Colorado Springs. I encourage anyone who has an interest to learn more about the program and apply.”

The fellowship will be completed over the course of a year, and a new class of fellows will be inducted each year. Topics will range from public safety, public works, infrastructure, and economic development to urban planning and renewal. To enhance the experience, the class will be limited to 20 spots. Fellows are expected to attend at least nine of the 12 seminars (one per month); if the commitment cannot be met, the individual will be asked to apply again during a time when they can make the commitment. Fellows are also required to complete a minimum of 4 hours of City outreach volunteer opportunities. In addition to seminars, fellows will have opportunities to visit local non-profits, fire and police stations, military organizations, and engage in various networking opportunities. This may be scheduled outside the hours of the seminar. More information is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/CivicLeadersFellowship.