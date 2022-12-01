Tampa PD Has An Arrest Warrant Out For Ex-Bucs WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Police Department has a warrant out for ex-Bucs WR Antonio Brown for an incident occurring on November 28th, more details are pending. Stay up to date with this story on 95.3 WDAE or NewsRadio WFLA in Tampa, listen live on the iHeartRadio app for the latest.

According to court records, "The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the report via FOX 13 News. "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

"Have confirmation that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Antonio Brown in Tampa for multiple domestic issues on November 28 with the mother of his children," O'Donnell tweeted on Thursday (December 1). "Brown facing serious legal issues."

PHOTO COURTESY: GETTY IMAGES