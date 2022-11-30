Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Soccer-Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.
U.S. to increase rotational military presence in Australia, invite Japan
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States will increase the rotational presence of air, land and sea forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday, amid shared concerns about China.
BBC
World Cup: Ramos scores hat-trick as Portugal thrash Switzerland
Video caption: Ramos runs riot against SwitzerlandRamos runs riot against Switzerland. That's all from the last 16 and all from us. I'll leave you with the above video of Goncalo Ramos' superb performance, while you can read about Portugal's 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland here. We'll be back on Friday. See...
BBC
TV Rain: Latvia shuts down Russian broadcaster over Ukraine war coverage
Russia's last independent television channel, TV Rain, has been shut down in Latvia after less than five months on air. The channel, which is known as Dozhd in Russian, has been accused of showing content that supports Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. TV Rain has called the allegations "unfair and absurd"...
China's Xi to visit Saudi Arabia amid frayed ties with the US
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a state visit amid tensions between the US and the two nations, according to a source with knowledge of the trip, an Arab diplomatic source and two senior Arab officials.
BBC
Greek Roma boy shot by police prompts outrage in Greece
A teenager is fighting for his life in a Greek hospital after a policeman shot him in the head as he fled a petrol station, allegedly without paying. The officer fired two shots at the 16-year-old Roma boy in the second biggest city Thessaloniki. Protesters took to the streets on...
BBC
Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand
A change in the way the cryptocurrency Ethereum works may have cut its power consumption by country-sized amounts. The amount of electricity saved is similar to that used by Ireland or even Austria, work published in the data-science journal Patterns suggests. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is thought to use more...
Comments / 0