Alexis Goughnour, who served as queen in 2022, will once again serve in the role for 2023 fair and rodeoThe 2023 Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo court has been selected — with a twist. Alexis Goughnour will once again reign over the events of the 2023 fair and rodeo, reprising her role from 2022. And, she will do so alone as no court was selected during this year's nomination process. Goughnour, 22, is the daughter of Matt and Cori Goughnour of St. Paul. Horses have always played a role in her life, with some of her earliest memories consisting...

1 DAY AGO