Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon State Beavers coach Jonathan Smith sees benefits of quick turnaround to bowl season
The timing of Oregon State’s bowl game — Dec. 17 against Florida — isn’t ideal. Yet it’s great. Because of the early date of the Las Vegas Bowl, the Beavers won’t benefit from the full allotment of extra practices, once a big deal before players began training year-round. OSU coaches will juggle recruiting during the days leading up to the game, as early signing day is Dec. 21.
fishduck.com
Ducks, Beavers in Battle for Holiday Bowl Bid
Between long periods of silent reflection, handwringing, bargaining with the football gods and frequent public outbursts in a nightgown and slippers, Oregon Ducks fans are likely spending the weekend unshaven and waiting for the College Football Playoff to announce its top four teams and (yawn) the rest of the bowl games. All joking aside, the Ducks are likely headed to the Holiday Bowl against a team from the ACC, including a possible matchup with Notre Dame, or the Las Vegas Bowl, facing a team from the SEC or Big Ten.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix to play in Holiday Bowl, Dan Lanning says
Bo Nix will play for the Oregon Ducks in the Holiday Bowl. Nix has committed to playing for the No. 15 Ducks (9-3) in their postseason matchup against North Carolina (9-4), according to Oregon coach Dan Lanning. “Bo’s a competitor,” Lanning said Sunday night. “He wants to get out there...
buildingthedam.com
Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State vs Florida odds, times and more
Oregon State will play in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 17th. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network had the news first. They’ll face the Florida Gators (6-6) from the SEC at 4:30 PM. Coming off an exciting rivalry game win over the Oregon Ducks, Oregon State is in...
WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
GoDucks.com
Oregon To Play In Holiday Bowl
SAN DIEGO — Oregon has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, December 28, at Petco Park. The Ducks will take on North Carolina (9-4, 6-2 ACC) at 5 p.m. PT (FOX). The Ducks finished the regular season at 9-3 overall and 7-2...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon Ducks being Holiday Bowl bound
No. 15 Oregon is headed to the Holiday Bowl. Dan Lanning gave his initial reaction the Ducks’ bowl matchup and address the status of DJ Johnson, outgoing offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and other matters. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s Sunday night press conference.
Kepnang Out for Season After Oregon State Mishap
The Husky big man from Cameroon hurt a knee in Corvallis.
Oregon State remains a prime contender for Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, decision in fewer than 24 hours
What we know as of Saturday afternoon about Oregon State and its bowl destination:. Utah’s 47-24 win over USC in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game muddies the picture a bit. All we know for certain is Utah is headed to the Rose Bowl.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon at No. 21 UCLA
The Oregon Ducks (4-4) will hit the road for its first Pac-12 road game of the season this afternoon when they head to historic Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Ducks will face No. 21 UCLA in an early-season matchup between two of the Pac-12's better programs. UCLA comes into...
What is the status of Oregon's offensive coordinator search
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives the latest information on Oregon's search for a new offensive coordinator.
Oregon women’s basketball focused on defense, closing out games ahead of matchup with Portland
After splitting its trip at the PKI, Oregon got to spend the better part of a week focusing on improving defensively and finishing games. The No. 19 Ducks (5-1) held leads against both North Carolina and Michigan State and couldn’t hold off the Tar Heels but closed out the Spartans. They hope to show a more consistent effort through all 40 minutes of this afternoon’s game (2 p.m., Pac-12 Network) against the Pilots (5-3) at Matthew Knight Arena.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Canby Rodeo queen may look familiar
Alexis Goughnour, who served as queen in 2022, will once again serve in the role for 2023 fair and rodeoThe 2023 Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo court has been selected — with a twist. Alexis Goughnour will once again reign over the events of the 2023 fair and rodeo, reprising her role from 2022. And, she will do so alone as no court was selected during this year's nomination process. Goughnour, 22, is the daughter of Matt and Cori Goughnour of St. Paul. Horses have always played a role in her life, with some of her earliest memories consisting...
Independence, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Independence. The Cascade Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Cascade Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School on December 02, 2022, 19:00:00.
opb.org
Airline service could resume in Salem by next summer
After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades because the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
Lebanon-Express
Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Lebanon opens season with win over North Eugene
Hallie Miller and Bailey Donohoue each scored 15 points Friday night to lead the Lebanon High girls basketball team to a 57-42 home victory over North Eugene. Libby Jorgensen added nine points for the Warriors, who held North Eugene to 15 second-half points. Lebanon (1-0) will play Tuesday at Thurston.
klcc.org
Maughan declares victory in Corvallis mayor’s race
More than three weeks after Election Day, Corvallis residents have finally learned who their next mayor is going to be: Charles Maughan. For the first time, Corvallis used Ranked Choice Voting to choose their next mayor. It's a method of voting that can only be used if there are at least three candidates on the ballot, which there were.
Emerald Media
A new era for the Register Guard
Editor's note: A previous caption for this photo incorrectly said Kahle and O'Meara were laid off. The Eugene based newspaper, The Register-Guard, announced it would be cutting its opinion page due to a lack of finances and resources necessary to have the page, in a Nov. 2 piece written by former Register-Guard Editor Michelle Maxwell.
Comments / 0