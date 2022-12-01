President Biden wants to change which states get a first crack at nominating Democrats to the White House. States that hold primaries sooner have an early influence over who becomes the party's nominee. Biden announced Thursday he wants South Carolina to be first in line. He's calling for the swing states of Georgia and Michigan to be bumped up. And he wants Iowa to relinquish the coveted top spot. Joining us now from Iowa is Clay Masters of Iowa Public Radio. Clay, how much does it matter which states nominate presidential candidates first?

