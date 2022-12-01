Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Biden cheers latest job report but inflation worries persist
The U.S. job market is on a roll. Employers added another 263,000 jobs last month, far more than forecasters were expecting. Yesterday's jobs report capped a week of mostly positive economic news, which President Biden praised. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: As we go into the holiday season, here's what this all...
‘It’s an emergency’: Sen. Warnock rallies church crowd in Gainesville, discusses stakes of election
Sen. Raphael Warnock lived up to his reverend title on Sunday, preaching about the importance of his Senate race during a lively campaign rally at St. John Baptist Church in Gainesville. Warnock is running against Herschel Walker for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. The winner will be decided...
Biden calls for a big shakeup in Democrats' presidential nominating calendar
President Biden wants to change which states get a first crack at nominating Democrats to the White House. States that hold primaries sooner have an early influence over who becomes the party's nominee. Biden announced Thursday he wants South Carolina to be first in line. He's calling for the swing states of Georgia and Michigan to be bumped up. And he wants Iowa to relinquish the coveted top spot. Joining us now from Iowa is Clay Masters of Iowa Public Radio. Clay, how much does it matter which states nominate presidential candidates first?
Abortion funds navigate a new legal reality post-Roe
In the nearly six months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion funds have been scrambling. Those funds help people travel to and pay for abortions, and now they exist in a complicated landscape of state laws. The people who work at these organizations are learning to navigate new legal threats, as NPR's Katia Riddle reports.
Some rail workers say Biden "turned his back on us" in deal to avert rail strike
Matthew Weaver was excited earlier this week — even optimistic — as he and a coworker hung drywall at a rail yard in Lordstown, Ohio. The House of Representatives had just voted on a resolution to give freight rail workers seven days of paid sick leave — something Weaver's union had been fighting for in recent months.
Week in politics: Support for same-sex marriage in the Senate; more trouble for Trump
Iowa's first-in-the-nation status could be coming to an end. This week, President Joe Biden suggested South Carolina take the lead in the Democrats' presidential nomination contests. And his proposal seems to be getting serious consideration, as well as some blowback. Meanwhile, some Republican support for same sex-marriage and new problems for former President Donald Trump. Joining us, as he does most Saturdays, is NPR's Ron Elving.
The felony tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization is winding down
A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not entitled to a special master independent review of documents that the Justice Department seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort. That ruling removes the hurdle that Justice said was delaying its criminal investigation into the handling of top-secret government information it says that it recovered from Trump's residence.
Texas program that backs school districts’ bond debt is about to reach its limit
A state-backed program that for decades has helped school districts get the lowest interest rates possible on bonds is about to reach its limit — and if it does, districts might find themselves having to ask for more money from taxpayers.
U.S. employers add 263,000 jobs in November
The job market is still sizzling despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to turn down the heat. Today, we learned that U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs last month. That is significantly more than forecasters were expecting. And the unemployment rate held steady at a low of 3.7%. The surprisingly strong job market is welcome news for anyone looking for work, but it could complicate the Fed's effort to curb inflation, as we're going to talk through now with NPR's Scott Horsley. Hey there.
New York moderate Republicans could struggle if the GOP takes up the far-right agenda
Republicans will have a razor-thin majority in the House next month, and that is thanks in part to voters in New York. One of the bluest states in the country has a big incoming class of Republicans. NPR's Brian Mann explains how that could change the GOP's agenda. BRIAN MANN,...
Politics chat: Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs
Donald Trump wants to be reinstated as president. Yes, he's running for that office again, but he's not ruling out other means. In a statement he posted online yesterday, Trump called for, quote, "the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution" to make up for his 2020 election loss. That's where we'll start this Sunday with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Glad to have you with us this morning, Mara.
Rep. Clyburn makes case for South Carolina kicking off 2024 Democratic primary
The Iowa caucuses have historically kicked off the presidential primary process, with the New Hampshire primary following closely behind. But come 2024, that schedule seems to be getting a shake-up, at least for the Democrats. This past week, the Democratic National Committee's rules and bylaws committee approved a proposal to make South Carolina the first to vote in the Democratic presidential primaries. The plan, if approved by the full DNC, would also elevate Nevada, Georgia and Michigan's primaries in the hopes of giving a more diverse Democratic electorate an earlier say in the process.
Republicans won House seats in blue New York. Those wins could help shape Congress
When Republicans take control of the U.S. House next month, they'll have voters in New York to thank for roughly a third of their national gains. In the midterm elections, one of the bluest states in the country saw a relative red wave that led to a net gain of three seats, helping give the GOP its razor-thin majority.
Georgia Senate runoff election reaches final week of campaigning
Now to Georgia, where voting ends Tuesday in the runoff election between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. WABE's Sam Gringlas is following a couple of key voter groups and joins us now to explain how they could shape the results. Good morning, Sam. SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE:...
One economist's argument for heat safety regulations
As global temperatures rise, the risk of heat injury is acute for many people while they're on the job. Proposed rules to protect workers are often seen as too costly, while a new study puts that to the test. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily podcast The Indicator From Planet Money take it from here.
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potentially landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same sex-couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other, are business owners who see themselves as artists, and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
Thanks to the 'tripledemic,' it can be hard to find kids' fever-reducing medicines
If you stroll the cold and flu medicine aisle these days, you might notice shelves that are bare, or nearly so. Some medicines that can be particularly hard to find are fever reducers for kids, like children's Tylenol, Motrin or Advil. Drug manufacturers point to a big spike in demand....
