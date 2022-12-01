Firebrand singer-songwriter and playwright Jo Carol Pierce, a Lubbock native who launched her career in Austin, has died at 78 years old. As confirmed to the Chronicle by family member Amanda Garber, Pierce passed away on Friday, Dec. 2 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. She was beginning treatment for lung cancer, which she had been diagnosed with less than two months ago. Pierce lived in South Austin with her husband Guy Juke. Alongside Juke, she is survived by her daughter Elyse Yates, son-in-law Dan Yates, and granddaughters Riane and Ellery Yates.

