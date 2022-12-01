Read full article on original website
tcu360.com
TCU football selected to College Football Playoff: Frogs to face Michigan in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
No. 3 ranked TCU football will make its first College Football Playoff appearance when it faces No. 2 ranked Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. TCU is the first school from Texas to make the College Football Playoffs, and the second team with an undergraduate enrollment of less than 15,000 to make the CFP. The other is Notre Dame.
tcu360.com
No. 3 TCU football set to face No. 10 Kansas State in Big 12 Championship
The No.3 TCU Horned Frogs will face the Kansas State Wildcats for a second time this season. This time, a conference title will be on the line. “Now it’s the next game and I don’t think we’re supposed to make it a bigger deal out of it then we need to,” said quarterback Max Duggan.
