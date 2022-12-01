Read full article on original website
WATCH: Michigan Players Steal Scene During CFP Selection Show Behind Reporter
Clearly, the University of Michigan Football Team is riding on a high right now. For the second straight year, the Wolverines are Big 10 Conference Champions and headed to play (potentially) for a national title. But even before it was made official that they were headed into the 2022 season's...
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine
Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,
MAC championship game: Dequan Finn (Detroit King) leads Toledo past Ohio, 17-7
Dequan Finn passed for a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries as Toledo captured its first Mid-American Conference championship since 2017 by defeating Ohio, 17-7, on Saturday afternoon at Ford Field. Finn (Detroit King) completed 16 of 25 passes for 154 yards. Jacquez Stuart rushed for 93...
'She’s got this ultimate care factor': How Niele Ivey made an imprint with the Grizzlies
Roughly an hour and a half before the Detroit Pistons took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Niele Ivey was minutes away from pulling off one of the biggest wins of her career. The seventh-ranked Fighting Irish women's basketball team defeated third-ranked UConn, 74-60, in South Bend. Ivey, in her...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
20 Metro Detroit boys basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 season
The high school boys basketball season has arrived and there are many talented players stepping onto the hardwood across the Metro Detroit coverage area this winter. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
TE Khamari Anderson sets SEC official, eyes other visits
Detroit Cass Tech 2023 TE Khamari Anderson, a one-time Cincinnati commit, talks about where he plans to visit and a new offer.
10 Flint-area boys basketball players to watch in 2022-23
FLINT – The high school girls basketball season started last week and now it’s time for the boys to hit the court beginning tonight. So what better time to take a look at the top 10 Flint-area players to watch this season?
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Your week in metro Detroit: I jumped at chance to visit pot farm
When Lume, one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan, offered me the opportunity to come visit its outdoor farm in northern Michigan, I jumped at the chance. I had never visited an outdoor marijuana farm before and the timing of the October visit coincided with the harvest, known as “Croptober” in the industry.
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting pot prices
In short - it’s a great time to be a pot smoker and a challenging time to be on the retail side in Michigan.
14-year-old caught with gun after asking MSP trooper for bus info
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old from Detroit asked a Michigan State trooper for help determining when a bus would arrive - only to be caught with a loaded 9mm, according to MSP. According to Michigan State Police, around 9:30 on Sunday night, a trooper in the north division was...
Suspect on the run after shooting woman and her boyfriend during argument in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the city's west side. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the block of Rutherford near Greenfield and Pembroke. According to police, the female suspect got into an argument with another woman....
2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
Sesame Street Original Cast Member Bob “Johnson” McGrath Has Died At The Age of 90; Was UofM Alumni
Sesame Street has sadly lost another member of the Neighborhood this week. Michigan alum, Bob McGrath, aka "Bob Johnson" on Sesame Street, has died at the age of 90. Bob was one of the original members of the Sesame Street cast, added in 1969, but his career after attending the University of Michigan wasn't just about Muppets and Big Birds.
Fallout from rap video by inmates shot in prison cell has been severe, says prisoner's mother
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's a story we brought you earlier this week - two aspiring rappers in big trouble after filming a rap video in their own prison cell. But they're also shining a light on the conditions they're living in at the Macomb Correctional facility. The music video made headlines, racked up thousands of views, and is raising awareness about prison conditions.
Police: Alleged burglar fatally shot by man who came home on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was fatally shot while allegedly breaking into a home early on Saturday, according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the home was on the 12000 block of Archdale Street near Fenkell Avenue. The man was allegedly breaking into the home around 3:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man came home.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
Fowlerville man sentenced to 62 years in jail for beating Northville man with baseball bat
Christopher Allen Simons will be in prison until he's 90-years-old, or until he dies, whichever comes first, for ambushing and severely beating a man with a baseball bat in the woods of Lyon Township. Simons, 32 and a former Fowlerville resident, was sentenced Nov. 29 to 62-and-a-half years in prison...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
