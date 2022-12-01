ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX US Users To Be Fully Compensated – But Everyone Else Will Only Get a Fraction Back

By Mark Emem
 4 days ago
Porfedio Martinez
4d ago

he has the right to remain silent.' he is going to federal prison for fraud and embezzlement. not to mention. all the extenuating mitigation of factors.international fraud and racketeering.his parents are accomplices.so he can talk all he wants..but really should just. 'shut up." before he talks himself to Life..life/debt..Because exoneration..is no where near the table of negotiationsadmissable..or presentable.

Rob c
4d ago

He has the right to remain silent, but doesn’t have the ability to remain silent!!!

#fblessatlast#
3d ago

So now he gets to decide who gets repaid🙄Little Twitt needs to be behind bars

Markets Insider

'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse

Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.

