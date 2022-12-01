Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX US Users To Be Fully Compensated – But Everyone Else Will Only Get a Fraction Back

Read full article on original website
Porfedio Martinez
4d ago
he has the right to remain silent.' he is going to federal prison for fraud and embezzlement. not to mention. all the extenuating mitigation of factors.international fraud and racketeering.his parents are accomplices.so he can talk all he wants..but really should just. 'shut up." before he talks himself to Life..life/debt..Because exoneration..is no where near the table of negotiationsadmissable..or presentable.
8
Rob c
4d ago
He has the right to remain silent, but doesn’t have the ability to remain silent!!!
13
#fblessatlast#
3d ago
So now he gets to decide who gets repaid🙄Little Twitt needs to be behind bars
5
