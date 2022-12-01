Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought a photographer into Buckingham Palace without the Queen's permission when she was alive, breaking royal protocol: report
A photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken at Buckingham Palace appeared in the minute-long trailer for their upcoming Netflix docuseries.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Got What They Wanted’ but Continue ‘Trashing the Royal Family,’ Expert Says
A royal expert takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continuing with 'trashing the royal family' even though they 'got what they wanted.'
ABC News
New trailer for 'Harry & Meghan' released: Everything to know about the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan's upcoming Netflix docuseries now has a release date and a new trailer that draws comparisons to the late Princess Diana. The docuseries titled "Harry & Meghan is described by the streaming giant as sharing "the other side" of Harry and Meghan's "high-profile love story." Here is...
Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary director quit after 'sticky moments' over filming disagreements
The first director of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary reportedly left the project due to creative differences with the couple
Kate Middleton Was Ignored at a Birthday Party When No One Noticed Her, Royal Butler Recalls
Kate Middleton's one of the faces of the royal family and known everywhere she goes. But a former butler is revealing there was one affair where no one recognized her.
HelloGiggles
Former Royal Security Official Reveals Meghan Markle Faced “Very Real” Threats in UK
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle felt unwelcome in the United Kingdom throughout her courtship and engagement to Prince Harry and during the birth of their eldest, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. To this day, the couple is vocal about the fears and anxieties that come with returning to Britain soil...
Psychologist Jordan Peterson Says Meghan Markle’s Voice ‘Drips With Falsehood’
Meghan Markle started her Archetypes podcast earlier this year. One thing experts are noticing is the sudden change in Meghan's voice.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname
Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Meghan Markle wears regal emerald 'Queen' necklace representing ‘passion' and 'honesty’
Duchess Meghan appeared in a photo with her latest podcast guest, American poet Amanda Gorman, wearing a necklace with a special meaning
Camilla Parker Bowles Left ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ by Husband Andrew, Leading to Affair With King Charles III Claims Royal Insider
Camilla Parker Bowles was left 'crushed and unwanted' by her husband Andrew, leading to a long affair with King Charles III claims a royal insider.
King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them
According to Christopher Andersen's 2022 book, 'The King: The Life of Charles III,' the monarch described Meghan Markle as 'charming' and 'delightful' after Prince Harry made introductions.
Royal Expert Accuses Meghan Markle of Showing Off With Latest Subtle Move
A royal expert accused Meghan Markle of showing off when she sent a thank you card with a crown over her initial.
Kate Middleton Enrages Critics by Re-Wearing $17,000 Bauble
The Princess of Wales debuted a new brooch on Remembrance Sunday, leading social-media users to vent frustration as Britain experiences a cost-of-living crisis.
brytfmonline.com
it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son
FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
The Real Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson to Spend Christmas With the Royals After Decades-Long Feud
Find out why King Charles III has invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the royals' Christmas dinner for the first time in 30 years.
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Comments / 0