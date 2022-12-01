The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Few artists brood as profoundly as David Pajo does. Spiderland, the second and final studio LP released by his first band, Slint, remains an anthemic body of work for angst-ridden Gen Xers and elder millennials 31 years after its release, and his prolific output as Papa M over the past two decades has remained emphatically un-cheery. And Greg Anderson — the guitar god who’s been putting out music at a furious clip under his new moniker, The Lord, but is best known as half of the bedrock drone metal band Sunn O))) — is one of the few instrumentalists with the gravity to match Pajo’s own.

5 HOURS AGO