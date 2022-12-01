Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Song You Need: The Lord’s love letter to Slint
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Few artists brood as profoundly as David Pajo does. Spiderland, the second and final studio LP released by his first band, Slint, remains an anthemic body of work for angst-ridden Gen Xers and elder millennials 31 years after its release, and his prolific output as Papa M over the past two decades has remained emphatically un-cheery. And Greg Anderson — the guitar god who’s been putting out music at a furious clip under his new moniker, The Lord, but is best known as half of the bedrock drone metal band Sunn O))) — is one of the few instrumentalists with the gravity to match Pajo’s own.
The FADER
SZA shares SOS tracklist with features from Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and more
SZA has revealed the tracklist for SOS, the Top Dawg star’s sophomore album dropping on Friday, December 9. The album comes in at 23 tracks and sports features from Phoebe Bridgers, the deceased Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott, who partnered with SZA on the fan-favorite track “Love Galore.”
The FADER
Shygirl shares Club Shy mix of “Poison”
Shygirl shared her first full-length studio project, Nymph, on the final day of September. After a two-month hiatus, she kicked off a short European run of shows on this past Thursday (December 1) to open an international world tour behind the album. And today (December 5), she’s shared the “Club Shy mix” of one of the record’s standouts.
Keke Palmer's "SNL" Sketch Dropped Some Shocking Truths About "Hello Kitty" And I'm Not OK
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
The FADER
A$AP Rocky shares music video for new single “Shittin’ Me”
Last week, A$AP Rocky returned with "Shittin' Me," his second solo single of 2022 and a track from the soundtrack for the new video game Need for Speed Unbound. It doesn't feel like a full-fledged comeback for his long-in-the-works project ALL SMILES just yet — the deep, photon torpedo kick drums on "Shittin' Me" bring me back to "Buck Shots" from 2018's Testing — but it's clear Rocky's having fun. That sensation translates into the song's music video, out on Monday.
The FADER
The Weeknd welcomed to the the Avatar family as he teases new song
The Weeknd is a known cinephile, he made a cameo in Uncut Gems and has his own HBO series, The Idol, in the pipeline. Naturally, then, he is on board with the long-awaited new Avatar movie. On Sunday he posted a mysterious teaser on social media that features new music alongside a blue "A" with a bird in the center and the date "12.16.22." That's the same date Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
The FADER
SZA shares S.O.S. release date
After teasing fans with confirmation that her album was imminent and dropping the Princess Diana-referencing artwork, SZA has finally put a date on S.O.S. The long-awaited follow-up to 2017's Ctrl is dropping on Friday, December 9. SZA announced the album release date while performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend....
Comments / 0