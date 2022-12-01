Read full article on original website
Controversy surrounds Eureka Springs Christmas display
Controversy over a nativity scene at Basin Park in Eureka Springs nearly put a stop to a decades long tradition.
Whole Pet Announces New Location in Bentonville
Bentonville, AR – Whole Pet, a family-owned pet retail store in NW Arkansas and the River Valley, is expanding its business. The company is opening a fourth location in Bentonville, at 1400 SE Walton Blvd near I-49. The Grand Opening date will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 8 am to 6 pm! Free nail trims will be offered, as well as raffles for free pet food, gift cards, and supplies.
Time to turn in Salvation Army Angel Tree donations
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas Angel Tree donations need to be turned in by today, Dec. 5. The Angel Tree Program is similar to local toy drives, like ours at KNWA/FOX24 news, but the twist is that donors can pick a kid to support and fill up their specific Christmas list.
Malachi Singleton solid to Arkansas, will be a Hog
FAYETTEVILLE — Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is solid to Arkansas following an official visit. Singleton, 6-1, 225, committed to Arkansas on April 25, but that didn’t stop others from trying to recruit him. After the visit, Singleton talked about how it went for him.
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 12-4-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show, Will Moclair and Kirk go over Arkansas’ Bowl selection, potential Arkansas recruits Kirk has been talking with, and all the portal rumors.
Barry Odom linked to Tulsa job
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the head coaching job at Tulsa according to multiple sources. Odom has been at Arkansas for three years as a member of Sam Pittman’s first staff. Odom formerly was the head coach at Missouri where he went 25-25 in four years.
Joshua Braun commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to Arkansas following a weekend official visit. Braun, 6-6, 335, confirmed his commitment to Hogville.net on Sunday and then Monday posted it on Twitter. “This is a great place,” Braum said. “These are some of the most avid fans...
Sam Pittman talks coordinators, more for Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to face Kansas in the Dec. 28 AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Sam Pittman talked to the media briefly on Sunday evening after accepting the invite. Among the topics was does he expect to have both coordinators for the bowl game? Defensive coordinator Barry Odom has been linked to the Tulsa job, but sources indicate he’s staying at Arkansas despite reports he’s the leading candidate for the job.
WATCH: Arkansas Dominates 2nd Half, Wins 99-58
FAYETTEVILLE – Trevon Brazile scored a career-high 23 points and the Razorbacks out-out-scored San Jose State 59-23 in the second half to lead #11 Arkansas to a 99-58 victory over the Spartans Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena. Ricky Council IV added 17 points and Nick Smith Jr., who...
Arkansas volleyball coach Jason Watson and players recap NCAA Tournament win over Utah State
Arkansas volleyball coach Jason Watson and players recap NCAA Tournament win over Utah State. Arkansas volleyball coach Jason Watson and players …. Arkansas volleyball coach Jason Watson and players recap NCAA Tournament win over Utah State. Reenactment of Battle of Prairie Grove returns after …. Reenactment of Battle of Prairie...
SEC has 11 schools in bowl games, one in playoff
FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 11 of its 14 schools in bowl games this season including Georgia the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Only Auburn, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt failed to get the six wins necessary for a bowl invite. Each of them went 5-7. Georgia...
Razorbacks rewind: Smith, No. 11 Arkansas blow doors off BWA in 99-58 win over San Joe State on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — The 11th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were finally at full strength on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena, and the luckless souls to catch freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., in his first big-impact game as a collegian were the San Jose State Spartans as Smith struck early and effectively to help the Hoop Hogs to a 99-58 rout that marked the 80th triumph for Eric Musselman as Head Hog.
Razorbacks Crack AP Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE – As the Arkansas women’s basketball team continues to roll, the 10-0 Razorbacks have earned a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 21. This marks the first time since the 2020-21 slate the program has found itself in the top 25.
Five Razorbacks named All-SEC by AP
FAYETTEVILLE — The AP has released its All-SEC team and five Razorbacks have been selected. The list includes three gaining first-team honors. The trio named to the first unit are running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Drew Sanders. The second unit including a pair of offensive linemen, guard Beaux Limmer and tackle Dalton Wagner.
Hogs Advance to NCAA Round of 32 with Sweep Over Aggies
EUGENE, Ore. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – In the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, No. 6 Arkansas opened postseason play in dominating fashion with a sweep over Utah State. It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2005, and first sweep since 2005. “It started last year...
Council Named SEC Player of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV was named the SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced today. Council, who leads the SEC in both scoring and minutes played, averaged 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 70 percent from the field in wins over Troy and San Jose State.
