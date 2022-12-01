LINCOLN — Out of the frying pan and into the Big Ten fire goes the Nebraska women’s basketball team. Three days after absorbing a 31-point loss at No. 9 Virginia Tech, the Huskers (5-3) open league play against a team they have never beaten: Maryland. NU flew from Blacksburg, Va., after the 85-54 setback directly to Washington, D.C. to prepare for an annual conference frontrunner. The 7-2 Terrapins, ranked 20th, upset No. 7 Notre Dame Thursday night.

2 DAYS AGO