North Platte Telegraph
9 things to know after Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule's first week
An action-packed first week is in the books for Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule. With much fanfare, Rhule was introduced on Nov. 28 as the 31st permanent head coach in program history. Rhule has hit the ground running with a variety of moves and decisions. Here's 9 things to know...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska hits double-digit transfers while setting visit with former top D-line prospect
Three more Nebraska scholarship players are transferring and a former top prospect with indirect ties to coach Matt Rhule has set a visit to Lincoln as the portal opened for business on a chaotic Monday. Husker departures since the end of the season officially cracked double-digits as defensive lineman Marquis...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball in rush to max out new lineup in hopes of reaching Final Four
One of John Cook’s favorite locker room speeches occurs when only four teams in college volleyball are still practicing for the NCAA Tournament, and Nebraska is one of them. When it’s just 16 teams still left it’s pretty good, too. “It’s a big deal,” the Nebraska coach...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
North Platte Telegraph
Watch: Nebraska basketball teams make a splash with big celebrations
It was a Sunday to remember for Nebraska's basketball programs. Both the Husker men and women defeated ranked teams — in their opponent's buildings. One was a program-first, and the other, well, was a long time coming. First, the Nebraska women uncorked a dominant 90-67 win against No. 20...
North Platte Telegraph
Griesel, Walker fuel Nebraska to upset win over No. 7 Creighton
The Nebraska men’s basketball team pulled off a stunning upset Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 7 Creighton 63-53 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The win is Nebraska’s first in Omaha since the 2003-04 season and snapped a three-game losing streak against the Bluejays. Creighton had won 10 of the previous 11 matchups.
North Platte Telegraph
Staff hires, transfers and recruiting: Nebraska's whirlwind offseason just starting
LINCOLN — Thanksgiving morning arrived and Nebraska still did not have a head football coach. Now after 10 days that feel like 10 months, the program is in the midst of radical change crammed into a span barely longer than a typical game week. And there’s a long way...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: Nebraska men upset No. 7 Creighton in Omaha
The Huskers hit the road Sunday to face their in-state rival and came away with a surprise victory. Journal Star photos by Hayden Rooney.
North Platte Telegraph
How to watch Nebraska's Sweet 16 match on Thursday
Nebraska’s NCAA Sweet 16 match in the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday will start at 10 a.m. and be televised on ESPNU. The seventh-ranked Huskers will play No. 9 Oregon at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. In the other regional semifinal in Louisville, Baylor will take on...
North Platte Telegraph
Elkhorn South RB Cole Ballard will walk on at Nebraska
One of Nebraska's most electric high school football players will be staying in the state for college. Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard announced on Saturday that he will walk on at Nebraska. Ballard led the state with 38 touchdowns in 11 games while averaging 10 yards per carry in a 1,480-yard rushing season.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Kansas issues Nebraska a reminder, but Huskers stick landing
For if only but a fleeting moment, it felt as if we turned the clocks back to a bygone era — one when geography mattered to conferences and rivalries were deeply entrenched with decades of resentment. On Friday evening, Nebraska and Kansas squared off for just the second time...
North Platte Telegraph
Scouting report: Nebraska women begin loaded Big Ten slate on the road at No. 20 Maryland
LINCOLN — Out of the frying pan and into the Big Ten fire goes the Nebraska women’s basketball team. Three days after absorbing a 31-point loss at No. 9 Virginia Tech, the Huskers (5-3) open league play against a team they have never beaten: Maryland. NU flew from Blacksburg, Va., after the 85-54 setback directly to Washington, D.C. to prepare for an annual conference frontrunner. The 7-2 Terrapins, ranked 20th, upset No. 7 Notre Dame Thursday night.
North Platte Telegraph
Huskers look to roll momentum into daunting three-game stretch, starting with Creighton
Fred Hoiberg knows what his team is about to go up against to open the month of December. At the same time, the Huskers have won back-to-back games and they’re playing with confidence. “It’s gonna be a heck of a challenge, but I like our group,” Hoiberg said. “I...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska advances seven wrestlers to Cliff Keen Invite semifinals
The Nebraska wrestling team had seven wrestlers advance to the semifinals of the Cliff Keen Invite on Friday in Las Vegas. The Huskers qualified Brock Hardy (141 pounds), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174), Lenny Pinto (184) and Silas Allred (197) for Saturday's semifinal round. Nebraska went undefeated in the...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (seven, nine, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $162,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. People are also reading…. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: eight, nineteen; White Balls: four, nine) (four, eight, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: sixteen) Mega Millions. 01-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3. (one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Years in the making, Lincoln South Beltway to open later this month
After more than three decades of planning, Lincoln’s largest road project is set to open several months early. Three years after construction began, state officials announced Friday that the South Beltway will open Dec. 14, nearly six months ahead of schedule. The 11-mile, $352 million four-lane roadway that stretches...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha ‘Riverplace’ to break decade-long dearth of newly built condos downtown
OMAHA — A long-vacant property near Omaha’s riverfront is to come alive with a nearly $12 million residential condo project that stands out, in part, for the timing as well as a garage-top swimming pool. The five-story “Riverplace” is believed to be the first new construction condominium structure...
North Platte Telegraph
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
LINCOLN – The target of a state banking investigation into alleged fraudulent loans was in the process of building a multimillion-dollar residential complex on the eastern edge of the Capital City. Aaron Marshbanks, who was found dead a month ago in a downtown Lincoln parking garage, obtained a $2.5...
