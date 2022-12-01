“I’m gonna regret the s—t outta this,” John said in Sunday’s Yellowstone. And since “this” was taking advantage of Kayce, Monica and Tate’s presence at the big house by making Beth and the living-room contingent join them — and Summer — for supper in the dining room, you bet your ass the Dutton patriarch regretted it. How ugly did things get? Read on… ‘YESTERDAY IS WHAT EATS ME’ | As “Watch ’Em Ride Away” began, John put off letting Beth berate him for commuting Summer’s sentence and having her serve out her house arrest at their house just long enough to...

11 MINUTES AGO