What the papers sayManchester United are reportedly still in the market for a new goalkeeper. The Daily Mirror, citing Bild, says the club have opened talks with Switzerland international Yann Sommer, whose contract with Borussia Monchengladbach runs out in the summer. The Red Devils were previously linked with a move for the 33-year-old in the summer before they signed Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a loan deal, but manager Erik ten Hag’s interest in Sommer has apparently not waned.Birmingham Live reports Franck Kessie is eager to stay at Barcelona, despite rumours linking the midfielder with a move to Aston Villa.Leeds...

25 MINUTES AGO