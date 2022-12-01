Read full article on original website
Football rumours: Manchester United begin talks with Yann Sommer
What the papers sayManchester United are reportedly still in the market for a new goalkeeper. The Daily Mirror, citing Bild, says the club have opened talks with Switzerland international Yann Sommer, whose contract with Borussia Monchengladbach runs out in the summer. The Red Devils were previously linked with a move for the 33-year-old in the summer before they signed Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a loan deal, but manager Erik ten Hag’s interest in Sommer has apparently not waned.Birmingham Live reports Franck Kessie is eager to stay at Barcelona, despite rumours linking the midfielder with a move to Aston Villa.Leeds...
Report: Endrick 'Prefers' Real Madrid
Chelsea are reportedly set to lose out in their pursuit of Endrick to Real Madrid.
EU agrees law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation
BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union agreed on Tuesday on a new law to prevent companies from selling into the EU market soy, beef, coffee and other commodities linked to deforestation around the world.
Russia deploys defence missile system on Kuril island near Japan
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry has said it has deployed mobile coastal defence missile systems on a northern Kuril island, part of a strategically located chain of islands that stretch between Japan and the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula.
