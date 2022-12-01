Nvidia Boasts DLSS 3 Is now Available in 14 Games

Nvidia has released a new game ready driver and boasts that DLSS 3, introduced in October, is already available in 14 games, with more coming later this month. It also highlights a milestone: claiming that over 250 games and apps can now be enhanced with DLSS technology.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The momentum of DLSS 3 adoption is evidenced by the latest edition of the AI-enhanced scaling tech being available in 14 games in a little over a month, reckons Nvidia. Additionally, there are five new DLSS 3 titles which will become available in December, as follows:

Need for Speed Unbound (out now with DLSS 3)

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (out now with DLSS 3 and ray tracing)

Portal with RTX (launches Dec. 8th with DLSS 3 and full ray tracing)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (updates to DLSS 3 on Dec. 8th)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (updates to DLSS 3 and ray tracing on Dec. 14th)

Nvidia's latest driver, version 527.37 WHQL , is also the game ready driver for Need For Speed Unbound and Marvel’s Midnight Suns . The former will have a DLSS 3 upgrade made available straight away, while the latter will launch tomorrow with DLSS 2 and advanced ray tracing effects. Other new games supporting DLSS 2, coming this month include Firefighting Simulator , Choo-Choo Charles and Blacktail .

While Nvidia crows about the capabilities of DLSS 3, which is currently an Ada Lovelace-exclusive technology there are some weaknesses. The key thing to be wary of with DLSS 3 is that it introduces a latency deficit and overhead due to its frame generation technology. It thus spends the latency gains from the use of Nvidia Reflex to get back to square one latency-wise. Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 review , in particular the DLSSS 3 section, to learn more. We also recently looked at PC gaming in Spider-Man: Miles Morales using a wide range of scaling technologies including; DLSS 2, DLSS3, FSR 2.1 and XeSS.

Nevertheless, a good thing about DLSS 3 games is that they will fall back to DLSS 2 compatibility if you are running a previous-gen GeForce RTX graphics card.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

In addition to all the above DLSS stuff, the latest driver adds the convenience of one-click optimal settings to the following games via the GeForce Experience:

Against the Storm

Coral Island

Evil West

Gotham Knights

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Chant

Tower of Fantasy

UNDECEMBER

Victoria 3

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game

(Image credit: Nvidia)

You can grab the new 800MB+ Nvidia's game ready driver, version 527.37 WHQL , at the provided link (or via the GeForce Experience). The release notes mention a few bug fixes and open issues.