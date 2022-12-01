Read full article on original website
Related
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge
(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
KPVI Newschannel 6
U.S. Cities With the Largest Increase in Fair Market Rent Since Pre-COVID
Even as housing prices cool, rents continue going up. The latest data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development shows that fair market rents increased by an average of 24% from 2019 to 2023, with some local housing markets seeing rent increases north of 50%. Researchers ranked metros and states according to each location’s percentage change in fair market rent from 2019 to 2023.
The Grinch could be stealing your Christmas checks
The Postal Service has seen a rash of "mailbox fishing," the practice of thieves filching letters out of mailboxes, finding checks and then altering and cashing them.
KPVI Newschannel 6
110 Years Ago - Scranton man fails to appear at Archbald’s senate trail
J.H. Rittenhouse, of Scranton, failed to appear at the impeachment trial of federal Judge Robert Archbald in Washington, D.C. Rittenhouse’s name was called three times on the floor of the U.S. Senate and he did not enter the chamber. An order was issued to bring him to the Capitol under arrest.
California eyes penalties for oil companies' big profits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry’s supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation’s most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his allies in the state Legislature introduced the proposal Monday as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento for the start of a special legislative session focused solely on the oil industry. But the proposal was missing key details, including how much profit is too much for oil companies and what fine they would have to pay for exceeding it. Newsom’s office said those details would be sorted out later after negotiations with lawmakers. Any money from the fines would be returned to the public. Gas prices are always higher in California because of taxes, fees and environmental regulations that other states don’t have. But in October, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California was more than $2.60 higher than the national average — the biggest gap ever.
Comments / 0