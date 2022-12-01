ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McDonald's Canada Has A New Holiday Treat & It Actually Took Me By Surprise

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. McDonald's Canada has hit the holiday treat market hard with their newest menu item and it's available for a limited time only. With...
These Federal Benefits Will Help You Pay For Big Purchases,​ From A Car To A House

Making a big purchase can be an anxiety-inducing process. But, did you know there are several government benefits in Canada that can help you to take the plunge?. If you've been worried about spending a lot of money on a new car, home renovations or even a new house, you might not have to go into these purchases alone.
A New Vaping Tax In Canada Could Mean Your Vapes Are About To Get More Expensive

Vaping in Canada will be undergoing a small change over the coming weeks and those who vape regularly might just notice a subtle difference in vape packaging, starting January 1. That's because Canada Revenue Agency has announced that, as of the new year, all vaping products sold in stores across...
A Lottery Winner In Ontario Restarted His Phone & Checked His App 5 Times Before It Sunk In

Malfunction or life-changing fortune? That's the question Lotto Max winner Adam Stesco had to ask himself after seeing "Big Winner" pop up on his OLG app back in October. According to OLG, Stesco won a whopping $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the October 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw. Although it took him a minute to believe it.
A Toronto TikToker Shops At Target & Trader Joe's Every Month & Here's How She Does It

A Toronto TikToker goes to the U.S. to visit Trader Joe's and Target every month, and she grabs so many things that you can't get in Canada. Tara Michelle, a TikToker and YouTuber, posted a couple of videos on social media to share how she gets access to treats and home decor that many other Canadians wish they had.
Morning Brief: Kanye's Scary Meltdown, The Single-Use Plastic Ban & More

And we're back; happy Monday — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: Health Canada has issued a recall notice after a shipment of everyone's favourite post-wing-night digestif, TUMS — specifically a peppermint variety sold toward the end of October — was found to contain bits of fibreglass, aluminum foil and paper. Unfortunately, that's just the sort of combo that might have you reaching for that container of TUMS.

