KCRG.com
Cresco man arrested in connection to Decorah shooting that injured one
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Decorah on Friday morning. In a press release, police said 23-year-old Tyler Dozark, of Cresco, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the shooting that sent one victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Cedar Falls paramedic fired after clashing with police officers
A Cedar Falls paramedic was fired after heatedly arguing with Cedar Falls police officers called to a home where a woman was reportedly threatening suicide. A video, shot Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
iheart.com
Cedar Falls Police: Woman Critical After Accidental Shooting
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- A woman's in critical condition after police say she accidentally shot herself in Cedar Falls. Police say the woman was in the driver's seat of a pick-up truck, in a Walmart parking lot, on the south edge of Cedar Falls, early Saturday afternoon, when a gun discharged in the truck, leaving her critically injured. Police say the woman's husband and three children were also in the truck, but were not injured.
KIMT
Charles City Police say missing woman has been found
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The Charles City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 46-year-old woman. Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. She was wearing red billabong t-shirt, gray sweatpants and had no coat, no shoes, no money and no phone.
KGLO News
One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center
MASON CITY — It’s a year in jail for a man who left the BeJe Clark Residential Center in Mason City earlier this year. Mason City police were called to the center on the morning of October 13th to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations. On arrival, police say Stauffer ran north from the building and boarded a Mason City Transit bus which had stopped nearby on South Harrison. A witness reported Stauffer entering the bus, with officers working with Transit staff to find out which bus he was on.
KIMT
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
kchanews.com
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
superhits1027.com
Police reveal details of Monday night Mason City shooting
MASON CITY — The Mason City Police Department has provided a few more details regarding an altercation that included a shooting in Mason City last night. Police say at about 7:55 PM, they were called to the 300 block of 3rd Northwest for an altercation, with several callers reporting subjects fighting and a report of a gunshot was also received.
Corydon Times-Republican
Gunshot victim in Walmart parking lot, Cedar Falls, Iowa Dec. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to parking lot at the Cedar Falls, Iowa, Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
KGLO News
Mason City man convicted of murder has motion to reconsider sentence denied
MASON CITY — A Mason City man convicted of a 2021 murder in downtown Mason City has had his motion for reconsideration of his sentence denied. A Cerro Gordo County jury convicted 39-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez of first-degree murder in August of last year. Gonzalez was accused of the pre-meditated shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston in late March in the area of 3rd and North Jefferson. Gonzalez was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.
KAAL-TV
Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
KIMT
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
voiceofalexandria.com
Floyd County faces obstacle as supervisor-elect backs out
Election Day is over, but who will fill a Floyd County supervisor seat remains uncertain after the man elected to the job turned it down. Supervisor-elect Jeff Hawbaker (R) submitted a letter Nov. 18 to the county auditor’s office declining to represent District 3, which covers the northern and western portions of Floyd County. County Auditor Gloria Carr said the county plans to fill the vacancy by appointment, but voters could force a special election under the Iowa Code.
KAAL-TV
Austin man to be tried for rape
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to be tried for rape in January of 2023. Spencer Glen Merchant, 22, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of felony 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration. Merchant was arrested on the charge Nov. 11, after a...
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month. The McLuer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix. The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught […]
Family and Iowa community say goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire
The community gathered to mourn the deaths of the children and support the McLuer family. Twelve-year-old John Mikal, 10-year-old Odin-Thor, six-year-old Drako-Ragnar, and three-year-old Phenix-Moon Ivar died in the fire on November 16th.
kiow.com
Cerro Gordo Supervisors Have Not Certified November Election Results
Most of Iowa’s 2022 General Election results have been officially certified. According to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office, the governor and other elected officials who serve as the Iowa State Board of Canvassers have met by phone and signed off on nearly all the results county officials certified in November. There are still recounts happening in Linn and Scott Counties in races for seats in the Iowa House, however, and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has not yet met to certify their county’s results.
kiow.com
Lake Catherine Cabin Temporarily Closed
The Winnebago County Conservation Board has temporarily closed the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park. The cabin will be closed for maintenance throughout the winter months and is scheduled to reopen again in March. Despite the closure, the WCCB is still accepting reservations for 2023 dates. So, people are able...
KIMT
The flu arrives in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health says it has detected influenza in Cerro Gordo County. In the wake of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, health officials say an increase in flu activity is likely. CG Public Health is reminding the public of the following flu facts:. • The time from...
