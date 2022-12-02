ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

Meghan Markle Is Shown Crying In The Trailer For Netflix’s New “Harry & Meghan” Series

By Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJyvT_0jU3HbcI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYSZX_0jU3HbcI00
Netflix

Netflix released a preview of the upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Thursday, showing never-before-seen footage of the couple since their decision to quit as senior working royals and speak openly about the difficulty of life in the royal family .

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to be wiping away tears toward the end of the Harry & Meghan trailer. “When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks.

Harry &amp; Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.

@netflix 12:07 PM - 01 Dec 2022

“No one sees what's happening behind closed doors,” the Duke of Sussex says in the video, which is in black and white. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

The series will have six episodes where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will, in their own words, along with commentary from friends and family, discuss the couple's love story and address what led to them “stepping back” from their royal duties.

The trailer comes just days after a senior British police officer revealed that Meghan faced “disgusting and very real” threats to her life from UK right-wing extremists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eoq52_0jU3HbcI00
Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan

And Wednesday saw the conversation of racism in the royal family resurface after a member of the royal household, Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II, resigned after making racist comments to a Black British woman at a palace reception to address violence against women.

Last year, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan opened up about “concerns and conversations” within the royal family about how dark the skin color of their son, Archie, would be, as well as revealed that the family had ignored Meghan’s requests for help after being hounded by the UK tabloids negatively affected her mental health.

A release date for the docuseries has not yet been announced.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal never-before-seen photographs in new Netflix trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a trailer for their forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which includes candid photographs the public have never seen before.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reveal the “other side of their high-profile love story” in the six-part series Harry & Meghan, which is expected to be released in 2023.In the trailer, which was launched on Thursday, fans get a glimpse of a number of candid black-and-white photographs of the couple, including selfies and pictures they have taken of each other in private.The first photograph in the trailer shows Harry serenading Meghan in a park...
The Independent

‘I was terrified’: Prince Harry calls out ‘feeding frenzy’ over Meghan Markle relationship in full Netflix trailer

The full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series has been released. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share the story of their lives together in a forthcoming six-part series on the streaming platform, simply titled Harry and Meghan.After the project was announced last week, there has been considerable speculation about what the couple will reveal. In a new clip teasing the series, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer,...
In Style

The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
A.V. Club

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their say in the Harry & Meghan trailer

In a new trailer for the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to speak candidly about their experience in—and eventual exodus from—royal life. Oscar-winning documentarian Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) will direct the project. Although Harry & Meghan doesn’t yet have...
The Independent

Kirstie Alley called John Travolta the ‘greatest love’ of her life

Kirstie Alley called John Travolta the “greatest love” of her life, in an interview that has resurfaced following the news of her death.The 71-year-old actor, who died on Monday (5 December) after a short illness, starred with Travolta in the 1989 film Look Who’s Talking.In the film, Alley and Travolta play love interests James and Mollie Ubriacco, who meet by accident when Mollie jumps into a taxi after going into labour.During a 2018 appearance on Celebrity Big Brother UK, Alley said that she “loves” Travolta.“I did love him; I still love him,” she said at the time. “If I...
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy