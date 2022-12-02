Meghan Markle Is Shown Crying In The Trailer For Netflix’s New “Harry & Meghan” Series

Netflix

Netflix released a preview of the upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Thursday, showing never-before-seen footage of the couple since their decision to quit as senior working royals and speak openly about the difficulty of life in the royal family .

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to be wiping away tears toward the end of the Harry & Meghan trailer. “When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks.

“No one sees what's happening behind closed doors,” the Duke of Sussex says in the video, which is in black and white. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

The series will have six episodes where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will, in their own words, along with commentary from friends and family, discuss the couple's love story and address what led to them “stepping back” from their royal duties.

The trailer comes just days after a senior British police officer revealed that Meghan faced “disgusting and very real” threats to her life from UK right-wing extremists.

Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan

And Wednesday saw the conversation of racism in the royal family resurface after a member of the royal household, Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II, resigned after making racist comments to a Black British woman at a palace reception to address violence against women.

Last year, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan opened up about “concerns and conversations” within the royal family about how dark the skin color of their son, Archie, would be, as well as revealed that the family had ignored Meghan’s requests for help after being hounded by the UK tabloids negatively affected her mental health.

A release date for the docuseries has not yet been announced.

