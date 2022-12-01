Read full article on original website
World Cup host Qatar seeks to change minds on Islam
Proudly Muslim Qatar has taken advantage of the World Cup to reach out to the hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions. Fans said they found the idea of World Cup conversions absurd.
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
Teen World Cup fan (and Qatari royal) goes viral in China as ‘dumpling wrapper prince’
HONG KONG — A 16-year-old who is believed to be a member of the Qatari royal family has become a sensation on Chinese social media after his visible disappointment over Qatar’s loss in the opening match of the World Cup, with fans affectionately calling him the “dumpling wrapper prince.”
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
travelnoire.com
Canadian Airline Crew Back Home After Being Detained For Months By Dominican Authorities
A Pivot Airlines crew has finally returned to Canada months after being detained by Dominican authorities for what they are claiming are bogus drug trafficking charges. It has been a hellish almost eight months for five Canadian crew members. But the story has a happy ending. When the crew discovered...
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
Reuters
Canada says war, climate concerns show need for supply chain shift
OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that authoritarian regimes are not reliable trade partners and future supply chains should run through countries like Canada that are concerned about carbon emissions and human rights, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Home Office considers detention and ban for people entering illegally
Tough measures to address ‘big concern’ for Tory voters are among suggestions in report by rightwing thinktank
Iran's morality police may be disbanded, but Iranian women warn to look closer at motive
Iran's attorney general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, announced over the weekend that the country will be moving forward with the decision to disband their "morality police," which was tasked with enforcing strict Islamic dress code. This move comes in the wake of a young woman named Mahsa Amini being detained and...
London says no to a big Chinese Embassy, in a blow to Beijing ties
Local officials in London rejected plans for a massive, new Chinese Embassy, a bitter setback for China's government that once promised a "golden age" for its British relations.
Russia Revives Moskvich Car Because First Time Wasn’t Bad Enough
Russia needs cars, so it is reviving the Moskvich name to build new cars made from old China tooling. The post Russia Revives Moskvich Car Because First Time Wasn’t Bad Enough appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Winter under the Taliban: Afghan families struggle without work, warmth, or hope
There is an old saying in Afghanistan that "winter is the death of the poor." There's no escaping the truth in the adage this year, as Afghans spend a second consecutive winter under the rule of the Taliban. A majority of Afghanistan's households are struggling to find warmth and health care, and many families are putting children to bed with empty stomachs.
Pelé’s family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent
SAO PAULO (AP) — Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death. Kely and Flavia...
Home Office centres turn away asylum seekers summoned for interviews
Dozens of former Manston detainees responded to surprise early interview letters only to be turned away at reception
americanmilitarynews.com
‘They grabbed me and hung me upside down’: Interviews with anti-lockdown protesters
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A protester who gave only the family name Chen for fear of reprisals said he had been at a protest on Shanghai’s Urumqi Road near the intersection with Wuyuan Road on Sunday afternoon, which was also a vigil for the Urumqi fire victims.
brytfmonline.com
New satellite images: – Russia is building a military base in Mariupol
In recent satellite images, a U-shaped building can be seen, with the red, white and blue star of the Russian Army on the roof, he writes. BBC. It is also written “From the Russian army to the people of Mariupol,” according to the channel. Mariupol was the scene...
US News - Unveiling The Realities of Refugee Struggles In The US.
Unveiling The Realities of Refugee Struggles In The US.Photo bywww.postermywall.com. In this article, we're going to explore the realities of refugee struggles in the US. We will look at how refugees are affected by the political and economic environment and the difficulties they face on their journey to safety and stability. We will also discuss the potential solutions that are available to help refugees access the resources they need. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of the realities of refugee struggles in the US and what can be done to support them. We will also provide you with suggestions on how to get involved and help make a difference in the lives of refugees.
A new kind of climate refugee is emerging
Haoua Ali Beta is a new kind of refugee. She left her home in northeastern Cameroon because of a conflict, like many other refugees, but the conflict in question was driven by climatic changes, not geopolitics. Haoua's family had reared cattle for generations, but over the past couple of decades,...
