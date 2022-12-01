ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

World Cup host Qatar seeks to change minds on Islam

Proudly Muslim Qatar has taken advantage of the World Cup to reach out to the hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions. Fans said they found the idea of World Cup conversions absurd.
The Associated Press

Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
Reuters

Canada says war, climate concerns show need for supply chain shift

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that authoritarian regimes are not reliable trade partners and future supply chains should run through countries like Canada that are concerned about carbon emissions and human rights, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
CBS News

Winter under the Taliban: Afghan families struggle without work, warmth, or hope

There is an old saying in Afghanistan that "winter is the death of the poor." There's no escaping the truth in the adage this year, as Afghans spend a second consecutive winter under the rule of the Taliban. A majority of Afghanistan's households are struggling to find warmth and health care, and many families are putting children to bed with empty stomachs.
The Associated Press

Pelé’s family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death. Kely and Flavia...
americanmilitarynews.com

‘They grabbed me and hung me upside down’: Interviews with anti-lockdown protesters

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A protester who gave only the family name Chen for fear of reprisals said he had been at a protest on Shanghai’s Urumqi Road near the intersection with Wuyuan Road on Sunday afternoon, which was also a vigil for the Urumqi fire victims.
brytfmonline.com

New satellite images: – Russia is building a military base in Mariupol

In recent satellite images, a U-shaped building can be seen, with the red, white and blue star of the Russian Army on the roof, he writes. BBC. It is also written “From the Russian army to the people of Mariupol,” according to the channel. Mariupol was the scene...
VI TECHNO-HUB

US News - Unveiling The Realities of Refugee Struggles In The US.

Unveiling The Realities of Refugee Struggles In The US.Photo bywww.postermywall.com. In this article, we're going to explore the realities of refugee struggles in the US. We will look at how refugees are affected by the political and economic environment and the difficulties they face on their journey to safety and stability. We will also discuss the potential solutions that are available to help refugees access the resources they need. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of the realities of refugee struggles in the US and what can be done to support them. We will also provide you with suggestions on how to get involved and help make a difference in the lives of refugees.
Connecticut Public

A new kind of climate refugee is emerging

Haoua Ali Beta is a new kind of refugee. She left her home in northeastern Cameroon because of a conflict, like many other refugees, but the conflict in question was driven by climatic changes, not geopolitics. Haoua's family had reared cattle for generations, but over the past couple of decades,...

