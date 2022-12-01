ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wave 3

Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
Wave 3

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is seriously injured after a stabbing in the Newburg Neighborhood Sunday night. Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 PM. Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds at the scene. The man was taken...
wdrb.com

Man killed, woman taken to hospital after shooting near Iroquois Park neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near the Iroquois Park neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road, at 11:15 p.m. Police found a man and a woman who had both been shot.
WLKY.com

LMPD: One dead, one injured following shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and another is injured following a late night shooting in southwest Louisville. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive just off of Saint Andrews Church Road for a report of a shooting. When officers...
wvih.com

Four Killed In A Murder-Suicide

Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting with multiple victims. In a statement, Louisville...
wdrb.com

Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
wdrb.com

KSP: 15-year-old arrested for shooting death of 17-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old was arrested after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Hodgenville. Kentucky State Police say two teens got into a fight on Forest Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard. During the altercation, the 17-year-old teen was shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where...
wdrb.com

Louisville monthly homicide total returns to double digits after 10 murders in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were killed in Louisville during the month of November, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Louisville returned to double-digit homicides in November after the six murders reported in October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years. "It...
k105.com

Murder-suicide claims lives of 2 children, 2 adults

A murder-suicide in south Louisville has resulted in the death of two children and two adults. On Saturday morning at approximately 9:30, Louisville Metro Police discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton, and their parents, 49-year-old Mary Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton, in a home in the 4500 block East Pages Lane in Valley Station.
Wave 3

LMPD: 4 killed in alleged murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting. In a statement, LMPD said...
Wave 3

Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December. More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
Wave 3

Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday. Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle. Police say Claxon drove...
wdrb.com

Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
wdrb.com

Louisville police asking for public's help to find missing 29-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man. According to a news release Monday, Mario Douglas was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Waterfront Park. Family members said he was upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.

