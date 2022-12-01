Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Trump news – live: Trump denies calling to ‘terminate’ the Constitution in furious Truth Social post
Donald Trump drew widespread condemnation for his explicitly antidemocratic suggestion that his baseless claims of the 2020 presidential election merit the “termination” of the US Constitution.Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk was among those criticising his statement, saying that “the Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.”Congresswoman Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter that “no honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer labelled him a “danger to our democracy”.On Monday, the former president claimed that “fake news” accurately reported what he wrote just days ago is “actually...
LIVE UPDATES: Election day for Senate runoff
Election officials are readying for turnout on Tuesday that could far surpass 1 million voters, adding to the more than ...
Defense & National Security — Defense authorization bill enters final stretch
Lawmakers are staring down the final leg of the journey to getting the annual defense spending bill passed, but not without a few hiccups along the way, including last minute efforts to tack on unrelated bills to the legislation and a late GOP push to try to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military service…
Comments / 0