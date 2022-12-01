Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England
“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee shooting suspect arrested in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield have arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting in Chicopee. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday, unrelated to the Chicopee shooting, when they saw 32-year-old Troy Dubose, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, in a parking lot along Hall of Fame Avenue.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: criminal history of accused ‘Route 91 Bandit’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the Chicopee man captured Thursday by the FBI, accused of robbing more than a dozen banks along I-91. Court documents we’ve obtained show Taylor Dziczek was convicted in 2017 of holding up a South Hadley bank and that’s not his only criminal conviction.
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a mini train ride will take place from 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m. to Santa’s workshop, a live concert, activities, and food will be available at the restored train depot in East Longmeadow. More information can be found here.
Police investigating fatal crash in Worcester that leaves 2 dead
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are investigating an early morning crash in Worcester that leaves two dead and others with serious injuries. Police responded to the crash in the area of 982 Grafton Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. There is no word on how many occupants were in...
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
Search suspended for alleged armed man in Sturbridge
There is a potentially armed and dangerous man in the area of Route 15 in Sturbridge on Friday.
Chicopee officials consider safety improvements after man found armed at football game
CHICOPEE — City officials are mulling ways to tighten security at high school sports events after a teenager brought a gun to the Sword Game on Thanksgiving Day. Among the ideas being considered are banning bags, developing an electronic ticketing system, scanning spectators with metal detectors at the entrance gates and increasing the number of personnel at the games, interim Superintendent Alvin Morton said.
Springfield police looking for missing 69-year-old man
The Springfield Police Department is looking for help locating 69 year old Alan Weferling.
Police say Jesse Kramer stole Range Rover in Auburn, broke into East Brookfield home
In November, a Dedham man left his broken-down Land Rover Range Rover overnight at an Auburn gas station for a tow. When the tow truck arrived, the car was gone. By then it was well on its way to being used in an alleged break-in of an East Brookfield home.
One arrested after physical altercation at Greenfield Mobil gas station
A man from Northampton is in custody Friday after an altercation at the Mobile station in Greenfield.
FBI announces arrest of ‘Route 91 Bandit,’ accused of multiple bank robberies across New England
CHICOPEE, Mass. — Authorities announced Thursday afternoon they’ve arrested the “Route 91 Bandit,” who is allegedly responsible for several bank robberies around New England. Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts was taken into custody at his home without incident, charged with robbing a bank in Connecticut...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield students receive presentation on dating violence from Hampden D.A.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An important message about dating violence coming from Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni when he spoke to students at one Springfield school, where a student was murdered nearly eight years ago. At Springfield International Charter School, high school-aged students gathered inside the auditorium to listen to...
Hunter found dead in Chesterfield Friday
A search in Chesterfield for a missing hunter has ended.
westernmassnews.com
Tavern on the Hill hoping to reopen this month after devastating August fire
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular restaurant in Easthampton is now getting ready to reopen for the first time in months after a fire forced the spot to close. “It’s taken a lot longer than we actually anticipated. At first, we were like ‘Oh, in a couple weeks, we’ll be up and running.’ No, it’s been four months,” said Amy Guyette, co-owner of Tavern on the Hill.
whdh.com
Plane crash in Falmouth kills pilot, sends passenger to hospital
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials. Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.
Hit and run on Chicopee Street Wednesday
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Chicopee Street Wednesday night, the second deadly crash this week.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,580-square-foot home on Belli Drive in Wilbraham that sold for $280,000.
