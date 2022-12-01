ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England

“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee shooting suspect arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield have arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting in Chicopee. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday, unrelated to the Chicopee shooting, when they saw 32-year-old Troy Dubose, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, in a parking lot along Hall of Fame Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: criminal history of accused ‘Route 91 Bandit’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the Chicopee man captured Thursday by the FBI, accused of robbing more than a dozen banks along I-91. Court documents we’ve obtained show Taylor Dziczek was convicted in 2017 of holding up a South Hadley bank and that’s not his only criminal conviction.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a mini train ride will take place from 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m. to Santa’s workshop, a live concert, activities, and food will be available at the restored train depot in East Longmeadow. More information can be found here.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee officials consider safety improvements after man found armed at football game

CHICOPEE — City officials are mulling ways to tighten security at high school sports events after a teenager brought a gun to the Sword Game on Thanksgiving Day. Among the ideas being considered are banning bags, developing an electronic ticketing system, scanning spectators with metal detectors at the entrance gates and increasing the number of personnel at the games, interim Superintendent Alvin Morton said.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield students receive presentation on dating violence from Hampden D.A.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An important message about dating violence coming from Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni when he spoke to students at one Springfield school, where a student was murdered nearly eight years ago. At Springfield International Charter School, high school-aged students gathered inside the auditorium to listen to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tavern on the Hill hoping to reopen this month after devastating August fire

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular restaurant in Easthampton is now getting ready to reopen for the first time in months after a fire forced the spot to close. “It’s taken a lot longer than we actually anticipated. At first, we were like ‘Oh, in a couple weeks, we’ll be up and running.’ No, it’s been four months,” said Amy Guyette, co-owner of Tavern on the Hill.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
whdh.com

Plane crash in Falmouth kills pilot, sends passenger to hospital

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials. Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy