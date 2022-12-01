Read full article on original website
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
Tired of Road Construction? Midland’s Massive Road Projects Are Making Progress
If you have taken a drive around the older areas of central Midland, you are probably tired of dealing with the orange barrels and cones. Well, the road projects are going really well and the majority of the projects have already been completed. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the Director...
Now Open! Check Out Pics Of Awesome New Raising Cane’s In Midland!
It's HERE Permian Basin! Raising Cane's is NOW open and it's their 3rd location here in the Midland Odessa area! Yep, bring on the Chicken fingers!. The new location IS located at Loop 250 and Midkiff in Midland. Address: 3314 West Loop 250 North Midland, Texas. This location is right...
Top 5 Badass Restaurants We Desperately Need in Midland/Odessa
We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
Join The Grinch And Santa For Breakfast At Cinergy In Odessa for “How The Grinch Stole Breakfast”
We are cordially inviting you to join us for "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast," brought to you by All American Dodge Midland and Roberto's Backhoe. "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast" will be Saturday, December 10th, at Cinergy Cinemas in Odessa. This event will feature the Grinch, Santa Claus, breakfast, and photo opportunities.
MPD investigating HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise. Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
Passenger ejected and killed in HWY 385 rollover
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed on Friday night in a solo-vehicle rollover in Andrews County. An information release from the Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on December 2nd at 7:20 A.M on US 385, five miles south of Andrews. A 2019 Freightliner truck, driven by Aaron Bustillos, 24, […]
Let The Kids Run With Santa This Saturday In Midland At The 6th Annual Jingle Bell Run
It is time for the annual Jingle Bell Run benefitting Junior Achievement of Midland. This is one of the year's most fun and unique events because it happens at night through lighted neighborhoods. The 6th Annual lighted nighttime Jingle Bell Run will happen this Saturday at Grassland Estates. The event...
Get Paid In Time For Christmas! Don’t Miss The Stripes Hiring Event In Midland
Are you tired of your job? Are you wanting to do something different or maybe find a company that offers benefits and perks? Look no further! Stripes is looking to hire you!. Stripes convenience stores will be hosting a hiring event next week, December 7th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Grand Texan Hotel 4300 West Wall in Midland. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Come dressed to impress that day and bring your resume.
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
Top 5 Times Midland/Odessa Was A Featured Answer on ‘Jeopardy!’
Did you know Midland and Odessa have been mentioned as answers on 'Jeopardy!'?Here are 5 times we were mentioned on the famous game show. Mentions are in chronological order courtesy of J! Archive. 2003-05-05 - Category: "First Ladies" - Amount: $200 - Answer: "She met the future president at a...
One dead after crash in Midland County
32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery of Midland was killed in the fatal crash that occurred on SH 158 at 5:20 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Montgomery, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling westbound on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. This led to Montgomery hitting a fence and rolling over multiple times. Montgomery was eventually ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Midland man ejected from vehicle dies
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/5/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/4/22:. Good morning everyone, it’s going to be a warm and breezy start to the work week. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s, winds: SW 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Rain chances will increase by mid-week thanks to another cold front and an upper-level disturbance. A low east of the Rockies will draw in drier air to dry us out for Thursday.
Midland police investigating shooting near intersection of Andrews, Midland Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Midland Drive and Andrews Highway. Multiple viewers have reached out to NewsWest 9 after seeing a heavy police presence near the ReNew Andrews apartments. At this time the MPD representative says the shooting could involve multiple...
Border officers arrest West Texan accused of aggravated assault of a child
A West Texas man was arrested by U.S. border officials who connected him with an outstanding warrant for his arrest related to an aggravated assault of a child.
Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
Man said he stored stolen truck in South Odessa to use as needed, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle. Zephanian Batie, 23,has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on November 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department observed a stolen gray Dodge Ram […]
Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building. According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
17-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release, around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD officers and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive after someone called 911 to report […]
