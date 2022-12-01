Read full article on original website
Related
Meet The New Baby Giraffe At Ellen Trout Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
Baby animals are always at the top of the cuteness scale. The Ellen Trout Zoo has something to celebrate with the recent addition of a new juvenile giraffe. Meet Luna, a 10-month-old Masai Giraffe, from the Phoenix Zoo. Though she was not born at Ellen Trout Zoo, they have quickly embraced her as one of their own.
Colorful Flocked Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas
I was looking for a Christmas tree farm in Deep East Texas, and since we live in a sea of trees you would think they would be everywhere. That is not the case, and it seems like Lufkin and Nacogdoches are a bit of a Christmas Tree Farm desert. I...
Semi Hits Collectable Cars Between Lufkin & Nacogdoches, Texas
Collectable Cars located at 7894 South U.S. Hwy 59 in Nacogdoches was almost turned into a drive-thru, according to their Facebook page. The owner, Dennis, got quite an early morning surprise this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A large refrigerated 2023 blue Freightliner Semi-Truck carrying perishables left I-69/HWY 59 South...
Nacogdoches Gears Up for Christmas Fun and a Trip Back in Time
Nacogdoches is a wonderful place to visit during the Christmas season. There are literally over a million lights sparkling throughout the brick streets of the downtown area, plus with Nacogdoches being the Oldest Town in Texas, there is so much history to absorb and process. This Saturday, December 3, one...
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
Santa Claus Express Rolls Through The Texas Forestry Museum In Lufkin, Texas
This Christmas season is full of great opportunities to make some memories with the kids. If hanging out with the big man in the red suit is on your wish list, the Texas Forestry Museum has an event with you in mind. The Santa Claus Express is coming on Friday,...
This $1 Million Lufkin Home is Nestled Within Its Own Woodlands
Seclusion...peace...tranquility...grandeur. If I were to tell you of a home for sale located around 60 seconds away from Loop 287 in Lufkin, these words would probably not come to mind. But, this $1.1 million home is beautifully situated within the tall pines of its natural surroundings, giving it the feel of a country estate located miles beyond the hustle and bustle of city life.
A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
Texas drag show draws protestors, counter-protestors
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The show “A Drag Queen Christmas” went on as planned on Nov. 29, while also drawing protestors and counter-protestors. The show had an increased police presence along with protestors and counter-protestors who were asked to move further away from the venue at times. As was previously reported by our sister station, […]
KLTV
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
Bring the Kids for a Grinchy Fun Time in Huntington This Thursday
In what has become a cherished East Texas tradition, the One Act Play students from Huntington High School will be presenting 'The Grinch' this Thursday, December 1 at the Huntington High School auditorium. 2022 marks the 11th year of the presentation of this event. 'The Grinch' is based upon the...
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
International Business Times
Car Driven By Dog Crashes Into 2 Vehicles At Walmart Parking Lot In Texas
A reckless, four-legged driver of a car slammed into other vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas. The incident occurred Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. The police said they "apprehended a reckless driver today" and even though the situation doesn't sound "feasible" one of the victims confirmed...
KTRE
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’. The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Updated: 4 hours ago. It’s a little like Night at the Museum,...
Local singer dies in Anderson County crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A local singer died in a car crash Tuesday night in Anderson County. Devany Betancourt, 18, also known by her stage name as Divina was in a crash involving two vehicles on US Highway 175. The preliminary investigation indicates Betancourt was a passenger in the...
KLTV
Athens man accused in shooting, standoff now charged with capital murder
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man accused of shooting someone to death and taking hostages has been given a new indictment by a grand jury. According to court documents, an Anderson County grand jury is now charging Robert Mason Eckert III with capital murder in connection with the death of Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, whom Eckert allegedly shot multiple times. Eckert is also accused of taking multiple people hostage inside a home immediately following the shooting which occurred on Dec. 9, 2021 at a residence on County Road 309 in Anderson County. Eckert later surrendered to the sheriff’s office.
KLTV
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
It’s Time for Mouthwatering Waffles in Lufkin, Texas
What do waffles have in common with Tom Hanks, Mel Gibson, Bo Derek, Howie Mandel, Dwight Yoakam, Nathan Lane, and Maureen McCormick (Marcia from the Brady Bunch)?. They are all 66 years old in 2022. A Lufkin holiday tradition for over six decades is back for its 66th year. The...
scttx.com
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
These Shoes May be The Key in Solving a Cold Case Lufkin Homicide
The Lufkin Police Department is hoping that re-releasing details, photos, and video of a murder that took place over 5 years ago will spark the memory of someone who could provide a lead in a cold-case homicide. Homicide Details. On November 3, 2017, 31-year-old Darrence O’Brien Kindle went to pick...
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0