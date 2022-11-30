Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Clerk’s office assistant condemns ‘threatening’ email from Normal council member
NORMAL (25 News Now) - An employee of the Normal Clerk’s office takes to the town council meeting Monday night fighting back tears as she condemns an email from a council member she calls threatening. The email from council member Stan Nord was sent last Tuesday, November 29th, following...
foxillinois.com
Ford County man sentenced for attempted kidnapping
ROBERTS, Ill. (WICS) — A Roberts, Illinois man was sentenced to prison for attempted kidnapping. Paul Theesfield, 38, was sentenced on Monday and will spend 12 years in prison. On July 6, 2022, Theesfield pleaded guilty to attempting to kidnap a woman in Gibson City, Illinois, on Dec. 5,...
wcbu.org
Cloyd pledges to fight challenges to her Pekin mayoral candidacy
Pekin City Council member Becky Cloyd says she's not backing down from her mayoral campaign in the face of a pair of petition challenges aimed at keeping her name off the ballot. Cloyd, who is joined in the race for the mayor's office by fellow council member Dave Nutter and...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man convicted on 8 drug, firearm charges while on supervised release
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 48-year-old Peoria man has been convicted of eight federal charges after drugs, weapons, and proof of drug trafficking were found in his home earlier this year. Harold U. McGhee appeared in court on Dec. 1 and was found guilty by a federal jury of...
Mahomet teenager pleads guilty to unlawful possession of a gun
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet teenager pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a gun. We told you last month, a 16-year-old who has autism was showing around a gun at candlewood estates. The State’s Attorney says he was showing it to other teenagers who bullied him. His 14-year-old friend convinced him to hand over the […]
wsiu.org
Inspector General slams Pontiac prison workplace culture
A scathing report from the State Executive Inspector General show a climate of hazing and sexual discrimination created a hostile work environment at the state prison in Pontiac, including stating there is reason for disciplinary action against 10 employees for discriminating against a guard who was perceived to be gay.
wcbu.org
Shawn Allen's withdrawal means cancellation of February Peoria at-large council primary
It appears the Feb. 28 primary election for the five Peoria city council at-large seats may be off. Eleven candidates filed to run for the seats. That triggered a February primary, which would eliminate one candidate from the running ahead of the April 4 general election. On Monday night, candidate...
wcbu.org
Peoria County Board elects new leadership
The new Peoria County Board was sworn in Monday night. Many of the faces around the horseshoe are familiar. James Dillon, a West Peoria Democrat, was elected the new board chairman. He replaces Andrew Rand, who's served as chairman since 2014. Democrat Sharon Williams was chosen as the new vice chair, replacing Republican Jim Fennell.
Crime Stoppers looking for Champaign battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an aggravated battery that happened in September. Officials said that the evening of Sept. 17, two men attacked a third inside One Stop Food and Liquor on North Neil Street. Champaign Police identified one of the suspects but needs […]
wglt.org
LeRoy woman, 90, dies in rural McLean County crash
The McLean County Coroner's office released the identity of the crash victim as a 90-year-old woman from LeRoy. Authorities said a one person died in a motor vehicle crash Monday afternoon in rural LeRoy. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said in a joint news...
Crime of the Week: Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon […]
newschannel20.com
Man wanted for aggravated battery inside liquor store
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding an aggravated battery. We're told at 7:45 p.m. on September 17, two males battered a male inside One Stop Food and Liquor located at 701 North Neil Street in Champaign. Officials say they have identified one...
wcbu.org
Peoria police release body camera footage 2 months after fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond
Peoria authorities are publicly releasing some materials related to the fatal shooting by police of 59-year-old Samuel "Vincent" Richmond, two months after the incident happened. Richmond, affectionately called "Meatman" by friends and family because of his longtime job working in the East Bluff Kroger's meat department, was shot and killed...
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
wcbu.org
Friendship House revives the Peoria Peacekeepers Network
The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is reviving a program to help divert young people with misdemeanors away from violence. The Peoria Peacekeepers Network is a restorative justice program bringing together young offenders with victims, family and community stakeholders to develop a plan to change their path. “It’s important...
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
One dead in Leroy car crash
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a car accident near Leroy on Monday. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder’s office said they received notification of one death from the accident. It happened at the intersection of 3100 E. at 400 North Rd. just east of Leroy at approximately 3:27 p.m. Officials are […]
wcbu.org
Peoria zoning commission questions proposal for senior housing complex along MacArthur Highway
The Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission will wait until next year to act on a proposed four-story, 60-unit senior housing complex on Peoria's near South Side. The commission deferred to January a vote on a special use for the property at McBean and MacArthur, across the street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. It's one of two affordable housing proposals in the "very preliminary stages" of planning by the Peoria Opportunities Foundation and Pivotal Housing Partners.
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash
UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
