Does Delta 9 Help with Stress?

Whether it’s work stress or just general life stress, everyone seems to have it to a degree these days. And with a rise in stress comes a rise in stress-relieving products – such as CBD and Delta 9 THC.

4 Benefits of Delta 9 THC

Delta 9 THC and CBD have more things in common than you might think (aside from their source). Not only are they both great at improving your mood and promoting a sense of calm and relaxation, but THC can help boost the benefits you’d normally experience from CBD.

On top of that, when included together CBD can also help mitigate some of the less desirable psychoactive effects of THC.

1. Lowering Stress Levels

Delta 9 THC bonds to a lot of the same cannabinoid receptors as CBD, including the ones responsible for thinking, pain perception, and motor activity – all of which often play a part in creating stress .

Starting your day off with a Delta 9 THC Microdose capsule can set you up for a greater sense of all-day calm. Or maybe you’ve had a stressful day and want to leave it all behind when you step through your front door? Hemp-derived Delta 9 THC gummies to the rescue!

2. Decreasing Anxiety

Anxiety and stress often go hand in hand, and by calming your mind through interactions with your CB1 receptors, Delta 9 THC basically kills two birds with one stone. THC has also been known to help decrease tension and relax your muscles, which can be incredibly beneficial for anyone who experiences anxiety throughout their body.

3. Increasing Your Relaxation

At this point, almost everyone knows that THC relaxes you, and it does this in a few different ways. Of course, reducing your stress and anxiety levels automatically provides you a sense of relaxation, but THC also interacts with your pain receptors to help you feel more comfortable.

4. Making It Easier to Fall Asleep at Night

All of the above benefits on their own may be enough to help you find better quality sleep, but THC also sends sleep signals to your brain. Your brain then produces sleep hormones, helping you feel naturally sleepy faster.

3 Tips for Trying Delta 9 Gummies

If you’ve never tried Delta 9 THC before, the idea can sound a bit intimidating – however, the learning curve might not be as steep as you think.

That being said, there are a few tips and tricks for trying Delta 9 THC for the first time .

1. Start Small

This one is especially important if you’ve never tried THC before.

Everyone’s THC sensitivity is different, so when it comes to Delta 9 THC gummies, you may need to decrease how much you ingest at one time or in a single day. For this, cbdMD recommends cutting their gummies in halves or even quarters and starting there. This way you can gauge how THC affects you, and determine if you need more or less to see your desired benefits.

It’s also important to note and Delta 9 THC gummies and full spectrum CBD gummies are two completely different things. So even though you may take one or two full spectrum gummies a day, you shouldn’t assume you can do the same thing with Delta 9 gummies.

If you’re not big into gummies, you can also try starting out with Delta 9 THC Microdose capsules with just 1 mg of THC and work your way up from there.

2. Don’t Go Over a Full Gummy

Speaking of which, cbdMD also cautions that you should not take more than a single Delta 9 gummy per day. And because cbdMD’s Delta 9 THC Gummies come in both a 10 count and a 20 count , there’s no pressure to finish a bottle before it goes bad. After moving up to a full gummy, you may want to continue using Delta 9 THC gummies regularly, and consistently, in order to see the best benefits.

3. Is Drug Testing a Concern?

Although cbdMD’s Delta 9 THC Gummies contain less than the federally legal amount of THC (0.3% by dry weight), they may still show up on a drug test . So even though they’re completely federally legal, if drug testing is a concern of yours, you may want to stick with broad spectrum CBD products.