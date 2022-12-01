ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Does Delta 9 Help with Stress?

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zmam_0jU37A5A00
cbdMD

Whether it’s work stress or just general life stress, everyone seems to have it to a degree these days. And with a rise in stress comes a rise in stress-relieving products – such as CBD and Delta 9 THC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIOYL_0jU37A5A00
cbdMD

4 Benefits of Delta 9 THC

Delta 9 THC and CBD have more things in common than you might think (aside from their source). Not only are they both great at improving your mood and promoting a sense of calm and relaxation, but THC can help boost the benefits you’d normally experience from CBD.

On top of that, when included together CBD can also help mitigate some of the less desirable psychoactive effects of THC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHIWW_0jU37A5A00
cbdMD

1. Lowering Stress Levels

Delta 9 THC bonds to a lot of the same cannabinoid receptors as CBD, including the ones responsible for thinking, pain perception, and motor activity – all of which often play a part in creating stress .

Starting your day off with a Delta 9 THC Microdose capsule can set you up for a greater sense of all-day calm. Or maybe you’ve had a stressful day and want to leave it all behind when you step through your front door? Hemp-derived Delta 9 THC gummies to the rescue!

2. Decreasing Anxiety

Anxiety and stress often go hand in hand, and by calming your mind through interactions with your CB1 receptors, Delta 9 THC basically kills two birds with one stone. THC has also been known to help decrease tension and relax your muscles, which can be incredibly beneficial for anyone who experiences anxiety throughout their body.

3. Increasing Your Relaxation

At this point, almost everyone knows that THC relaxes you, and it does this in a few different ways. Of course, reducing your stress and anxiety levels automatically provides you a sense of relaxation, but THC also interacts with your pain receptors to help you feel more comfortable.

4. Making It Easier to Fall Asleep at Night

All of the above benefits on their own may be enough to help you find better quality sleep, but THC also sends sleep signals to your brain. Your brain then produces sleep hormones, helping you feel naturally sleepy faster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNWuG_0jU37A5A00
cbdMD

3 Tips for Trying Delta 9 Gummies

If you’ve never tried Delta 9 THC before, the idea can sound a bit intimidating – however, the learning curve might not be as steep as you think.

That being said, there are a few tips and tricks for trying Delta 9 THC for the first time .

1. Start Small

This one is especially important if you’ve never tried THC before.

Everyone’s THC sensitivity is different, so when it comes to Delta 9 THC gummies, you may need to decrease how much you ingest at one time or in a single day. For this, cbdMD recommends cutting their gummies in halves or even quarters and starting there. This way you can gauge how THC affects you, and determine if you need more or less to see your desired benefits.

It’s also important to note and Delta 9 THC gummies and full spectrum CBD gummies are two completely different things. So even though you may take one or two full spectrum gummies a day, you shouldn’t assume you can do the same thing with Delta 9 gummies.

If you’re not big into gummies, you can also try starting out with Delta 9 THC Microdose capsules with just 1 mg of THC and work your way up from there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvs1z_0jU37A5A00
cbdMD

2. Don’t Go Over a Full Gummy

Speaking of which, cbdMD also cautions that you should not take more than a single Delta 9 gummy per day. And because cbdMD’s Delta 9 THC Gummies come in both a 10 count and a 20 count , there’s no pressure to finish a bottle before it goes bad. After moving up to a full gummy, you may want to continue using Delta 9 THC gummies regularly, and consistently, in order to see the best benefits.

3. Is Drug Testing a Concern?

Although cbdMD’s Delta 9 THC Gummies contain less than the federally legal amount of THC (0.3% by dry weight), they may still show up on a drug test . So even though they’re completely federally legal, if drug testing is a concern of yours, you may want to stick with broad spectrum CBD products.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Sleep Specialist, and These Are the 4 Best Sleep-Boosting Drinks To Sip Before Bed—And Throughout the Day’

Though you might be in the habit of eating a couple of melatonin gummies before bedtime with the hopes of getting a good night’s rest, know that they are far from the only thing you can consume for better sleep. In fact, according to two leading sleep experts, what you eat and sip on throughout the day plays a critical role in the quality of your shuteye. To help with restless nights, these sleep specialists shared four of the best rest-inducing drinks (and the last one might really surprise you). Plus, they unveil the beverages you should avoid drinking before going to bed that can disrupt the quality of your sleep throughout the night.
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

How Seniors Can Improve Balance and Stay Active

(BPT) - As leaves change color and cooler temperatures make outdoor walking more appealing, many seniors are enjoying this free and easy form of exercise. Global studies have shown many positive effects of walking on overall health and well-being. In a 2019 study of older women, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston found that taking just 4,400 steps a day were significantly associated with lower risk of death compared with taking 2,700 steps a day.
studyfinds.org

How to sleep better: Exercise regularly, study shows

TRONDHEIM, Norway — Sleep is essential to robust health, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to come by — especially lately. The pandemic left countless people tossing and turning all night long, with insomnia rates skyrocketing over the past few years. There are endless sleep aids out there that claim to help promote slumber, from prescription pills to over-the-counter remedies, but new research out of Norway reports the best recipe for a good night’s sleep is a solid workout at the gym.
gethealthyu.com

What Is Skinny Fat? The Dangers And What To Do About It

From fashion models to fitness magazines, the message that “skinnier is better” has permeated our culture so much by now that the more crucial message of how actually to be healthy has gotten washed out. The result? Millions of people are what’s affectionately referred to as “skinny fat,”...
brytfmonline.com

5 Simple, Scientifically Proven Techniques for Better Sleep | Science and health

If you’re having trouble falling asleep or maintaining the quality of your sleep, you’re one third of the population. A 2016 US Centers for Disease Control survey found that one in three American adults did not get enough sleep on a regular basis, using the parameter of at least 7 hours per night.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

162K+
Followers
5K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy